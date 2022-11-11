Jay Craven: Roland and Mary Duprey Star in a New Documentary

I see that Dillon Tanner’s new documentary film, “Roland and Mary: A Winter of Towing in the Northeast Kingdom” will play at Catamount Arts Sunday, Nov. 13 at 2:30 p.m. I only learned about the film a couple of weeks ago and couldn’t get over to see it at the Savoy Theater in Montpelier. And I won’t be able to see it this Sunday, either. But I’ve taken a peek at some terrific video clips and am excited to take a look soon.
I’ve encountered Roland many times, as I’m sure most of us have, in all kinds of weather and, often, in some state of distress, with an incapacitated car. The truth is, I value my AAA card more than any other in my wallet – it’s totally worth the annual membership. Especially when Roland arrives on the scene as my rescuing angel. He’s always upbeat and starts a friendly conversation, interested in more than just the circumstances of your stranded vehicle. In fact, I’ve heard some hair-raising stories from Roland about calls he’s answered on the road and, more to the point, off the road, in ditches, ravines, rivers and, literally, anywhere. He has let me know the personal impact his work, especially the car accidents, have had.
Roland and Mary are unique Northeast Kingdom characters and a valued force in our community, who are always there when you need them. Tanner’s film takes us inside their work, their family, and their outlook on life. There’s some salty language in the film but Roland and Mary shine.
I caught up with filmmaker Dillon Tanner recently by phone and he told me his story of landing in the Northeast Kingdom to work on a local farm with his then-girlfriend. He says they drove a large former postal van which proved to be quite impractical, especially for the number of times it broke down. With that being the case, it was inevitable that he would encounter Roland and Mary, sooner or later.
“I called Roland’s towing service and expected the kind of standard office reply I usually get. But from the moment Mary picked up the phone, it was different.”
“What did she say?” I asked.
“What d’ya want?” Dillon replied. “That’s what she said. Then Roland and Mary arrived on the scene, in the middle of a conversation bordering on an argument, throwing around chains to act it all out. It was hysterical. But they were real and down to earth.”
“My experience with them on that first towing gig stuck in my head and, a year later when I started thinking about making my first documentary film, I contacted them. I thought they would be perfect. And they were,” said Dillon.
“Did they agree, right way, to be filmed?” I asked.
“Mary said, “we’ll see,” Dillon explained. “And, finally, sometime later, she added, “All right, we’ll try it.”
“But they were great,” Dillon added. “Roland is so open, sharing stories and telling me about injuries and details of life out there. I was struck by his vulnerability.”
Documentary filmmakers live or die, based on their characters. Fabulous, detailed characters make good films. Without them, you have very little.
I hope people will check out “Roland and Mary: A Winter of Towing in the Northeast Kingdom” this Sunday – as a measure of support for all Roland and Mary do to keep us intact. I think of them every time I roll off exit 20 on I-91 and see their home and place of business close to the ramp.
On Thursday, I noticed a white vehicle in the drive, with the title of the movie emblazoned in red letters along the side of it, along with the date, time and place for their screening. It reminded me of the early days of indie film when I, too, would go on the road and do everything to try and wrangle an audience. Actually, things haven’t changed much – but I’m thrilled to see Dillon – and young Ryegate filmmaker, Liam Genereaux O’Connor, taking their films from town to town.
The era of streaming video gives the impression that every filmmaker can simply put their picture on I-tunes or Amazon and draw an audience. That’s true – but only to a point. Because films can languish there – and how do you get viewers’ attention when you’re literally competing with millions of titles. And what do you learn about your film if you can’t connect directly with the people who are watching it. Believing in your film and building your own audience, close to home or where your film is set, remains good practice.
Congratulations to Dillon Tanner on making “Roland and Mary: A Winter of Towing in the Northeast Kingdom.” I hope you’ll get a chance to see it.
