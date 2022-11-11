Jay Craven: Roland and Mary Duprey Star in a New Documentary

Roland and Mary: A Winter of Towing in the Northeast Kingdom. (Contributed photo)

I see that Dillon Tanner’s new documentary film, “Roland and Mary: A Winter of Towing in the Northeast Kingdom” will play at Catamount Arts Sunday, Nov. 13 at 2:30 p.m. I only learned about the film a couple of weeks ago and couldn’t get over to see it at the Savoy Theater in Montpelier. And I won’t be able to see it this Sunday, either. But I’ve taken a peek at some terrific video clips and am excited to take a look soon.

