Jay Craven’s ‘Martin Eden’ Playing At GNWCA

COLUMBIA, N.H. — On Nov. 5, the Great North Woods Center for the Arts hosts director/producer Jay Craven from the Northeast Kingdom and his film, Jack London’s “Martin Eden.” Craven will be on hand to introduce the film, talk about what went into making the movie, and answer audience questions. Film showtime is 7 p.m.
“We are excited to bring Jay Craven and one of his films back to our area,” said GNWCA President Charlie Jordan. “We’ve hosted Jay on numerous occasions over the years and he and his films always make for a fascinating experience.”
Jack London’s “Martin Eden” was directed by Craven and produced by Cinema Sarah Lawrence. The picture has won Best Film and Best Director awards at the Boston Film Festival and Best Narrative Feature at the Arlington International Film Festival.
Based on London’s autobiographical novel and set in 1909, “Martin Eden” tells the story of a poor, rough-hewn and unschooled sailor (Martin Eden), who unexpectedly meets Ruth Morse, a magnetic young woman of means and education. Their unconventional attraction upends both lives and propels timely themes of impossible love, the confines of class, aspiration to the American Dream, and the quest for a comfortable place in an inconstant world.
Craven is an award-winning director, writer, and producer, whose narrative films - many filmed locally - range from “High Water” (1989) and “Where the Rivers Flow North” (1993) to “Blood Brothers” (2021). He directs the biennial Semester Cinema program where 28 professionals mentor and collaborate with 40 students from multiple colleges to make a narrative feature film for national release. Craven founded and directed Catamount Arts (1975-91) in St. Johnsbury, and in 1987 he co-founded (with Rob Mermin) Circus Smirkus, America’s only touring youth circus.
Craven continues to curate and produce performing arts events through the KCP Presents series in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom. He also curates the Middlebury (VT) New Filmmakers Festival and the Woodstock (VT) Film Series, and produces the annual the Nantucket Young Playwrights residency Program for teen writers.
He is currently preparing, “Lost Nation,” a new film set during the turbulent period of the American Revolution in Vermont and the New Hampshire Grants. Craven writes regular arts and public issue commentaries and is also writing a memoir to be completed in 2022.
Tickets to see the movie and film talk with Craven are $20 per person and available at the door or online at gnwca.org.
PHOTOS: Three scenes from “Martin Eden.”
Other festival dates include The Woods Hole Film Festival St. Louis International Film Festival, Sonoma International Film Festival, Berkshire International Film Festival and a special screening at the biennial symposium for Jack London scholars.
