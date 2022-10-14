Jay Craven’s ‘Martin Eden’ Playing At GNWCA

A still from NEK filmmaker Jay Craven's movie, "Jack London's Martin Eden." (Courtesy photo)

COLUMBIA, N.H. — On Nov. 5, the Great North Woods Center for the Arts hosts director/producer Jay Craven from the Northeast Kingdom and his film, Jack London’s “Martin Eden.” Craven will be on hand to introduce the film, talk about what went into making the movie, and answer audience questions. Film showtime is 7 p.m.

