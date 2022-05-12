Jay Craven: Superman - Part 1

Editor’s note: Jay is writing a memoir, “Undiscovered Son,” and he occasionally shares a section from what he’s developing. This section takes place at the start of his fourth grade year at Plymouth Meeting Friends School, outside of Philadelphia. He had been living with his grandparents (Geema and Phil) since his parents divorced, when he was at the end of first grade. His grandfather, Phil, had died a couple months earlier. At this point, Jay still carried his father’s name, so he was called Jay Clark. His mother’s name was Pippa.
After Phil died, I went back to Friends School to start fourth grade. It was September and I met my new teacher, Mrs. Tomlinson, a tall, smart and slender older woman who wore big tortoise shell glasses. She seemed more strict than other teachers I’d had. And, for my first couple of weeks in her classroom, I was concerned that she had a hole in her head. It kept me up at night so I mentioned it to my friend, Susa.
“Right behind her ear,” I said. “Look carefully. I swear she has a hole there.”
“It’s impossible,” Susa said. “If she did, she’d have blood coming out of it.”
“But maybe that’s the point,” I said. “Maybe they just drilled a hole in her head, and did something to make sure that it wouldn’t bleed. That it would just be a hole that maybe she could put things into.”
“I don’t know,” said Susa. “Show me what you’re talking about.”
“Go to the pencil sharpener, but walk behind Mrs. Tomlinson and take a very close look behind her right ear.”
Susa was now curious. So, she got up from her desk and walked to the front of the room. Then she turned left to walk behind Mrs. Tomlinson at her desk.
“Susa?” Mrs. Tomlinson said, turning and stopping my friend in her tracks. “Is something wrong?”
“No, ma’am,” said Susa. “I just need to sharpen my pencil.”
“Can’t you walk in front of my desk? Or across the back of the room?”
“Yes, ma’am,” said Susa, who shifted course and walked in front of the teacher’s desk. Then she went to sharpen her pencil, which didn’t need sharpening. Lucky for us, the teacher didn’t notice.
On her way back, Susa, peered at the area I identified for the hole in Mrs. Tomlinson’s head. Our teacher again looked at her, as if to ask what she was doing. Once she saw what I meant, Susa scooted in front of the desk and back to her seat. She turned and whispered.
“Not now,” I said.
At recess, I went to Susa’s desk. “So? What do you think?”
“I see what you mean,” she said. “It’s sort of weird, but I think it’s the thick tip at the end of her eyeglasses. The part that goes behind her ear. The way her hair is, it just looks like it’s there by itself. But it’s connected to her glasses.”
“You’re pretty sure about this?”
“She doesn’t have a hole in her head,” Susa said. “I’m sure of it.”
I felt relieved.
Back home, it was odd to have Phil “dead and gone,” which is how Geema described it. She started looking for work and landed herself a job as assistant to the editor at Ladies Home Journal in Philadelphia. Pippa still stayed with us in Plymouth Meeting, some nights, although it was less often. And I continued to get stashed in the locked pen outside, behind the house.
Geema still wanted to see movies so we took a ride, one Saturday in October, for a Roxy Theater matinee of “Rio Bravo,” a big John Wayne western with lots of gun fighting and a fair amount of drinking, especially by Dean Martin, who plays a sheriff’s deputy who can’t deliver much. The picture also starred Angie Dickinson and three TV stars I liked – Ricky Nelson, from “Ozzie and Harriet,” Ward Bond, from “Wagon Train” and Walter Brennan from “The Real McCoys.” This was the first time I could remember seeing TV actors in a movie.
On the way home, I let Geema in on my plans for Halloween. “I’ve saved four dollars,” I said, “which should be enough for a Superman costume I’m hoping to get my hands on this year.”
“This sounds serious,” Geema said.
“It is,” I said. “Plus I think Mom is probably going to marry Uncle Ray, don’t you think?”
“What’s that have to do with a Superman costume?”
“If Pippa marries Uncle Ray, they’ll change my name, won’t they?
“Probably,” said Geema. “That’s what usually happens.”
“So, this could my last chance,” I said. “Superman was Clark Kent in his regular life. And I’m Jay Clark in my regular life. At least for a little while longer. It’s either now or never, to be Jay Clark Kent.”
“You like to imagine yourself as other people,” Geema said.
“Superman died this summer,” I said.
“You mean the actor died.”
“But who else could be Superman? We better act fast before he goes out of style and there won’t be any costumes.”
To be continued.
