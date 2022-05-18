Jay Craven: Superman - Part 2

Editor’s note: Jay is writing a memoir, “Undiscovered Son,” and he occasionally shares a section from what he’s developing. This section takes place at the start of his fourth grade year at Plymouth Meeting Friends School, outside of Philadelphia. He had been living with his grandparents (Geema and Phil) since his parents divorced, when he was six. Phil had died a couple months earlier. At this point in his life, Jay still carried his father’s name, so he was called Jay Clark. His mother’s name was Pippa. He ended part one when he discussed with his grandmother the possibility of spending $4 he’d saved up from allowance money to buy a Superman costume for Halloween.
Geema was pretty reliable when it came to special requests so I wasn’t surprised when she showed up the following Friday with a box labeled “Superman Play Suit.” It cost $3.50 so I still had fifty cents in my pocket.
There was a boy standing on the left side of the costume box cover, hands on his hips, in his blue, red and gold suit and red cape. In the foreground, on the right side of the box cover, was the real Superman with a word balloon coming out of his mouth. “It looks just like mine,” he says. And it did, until I put it on. Made of rayon gabardine, it didn’t exactly fit the way George Reeves’ tight suit fit him on TV. But it didn’t matter.
I can’t remember being more excited by any other costume I’d had, including my Davy Crockett get-up and the Purple People Eater costume I wore in second grade. I got pretty carried away with it, to the extent that, before Halloween even arrived, I started wearing it under my clothes, just like Clark Kent did.
Downstairs at Friends School, there was a locker area where we’d go to get dressed for soccer and other outdoor games. I’d forgotten about this when I got dressed that morning. I mostly made sure Geema didn’t see me put the suit on under my school clothes. I tucked the cape in tight, so it wouldn’t bunch up. But, walking to my locker, I realized that I couldn’t avoid detection when I changed into my gym suit. So I decided to simply put on sneakers and go outside in my regular clothes. The gym teacher singled me out, immediately.
“Mister Clark, what are you wearing?”
“I’ve been feeling a little sick,” I said. “I don’t want to catch a cold.”
Our gym teacher took a long look at me. “Sick, huh? I’ll let it go this time. Why don’t you go see the school nurse?”
Now I was sunk, with no way out. I walked to see Miss Barber in the nurse’s office, hoping she’d just put her pop sickle stick in my mouth and tell me to say, “ahh.” I didn’t know her well but figured I could say little and avoid complications. But as soon as I landed, Miss Barber asked me to take off my shirt.
“I don’t want to waste your time,” I said. “I’ve just got a tickle in my throat.”
“I need to listen to your chest,” the nurse said. “If you’re sick you should be in bed.”
“I’m mostly just thirsty.”
“I’ll get you some water,” she said. “While you take off your shirt.”
I unbuttoned my shirt and put my hands above my head, hoping to peel off my Superman top off in a way Miss Barber couldn’t notice. But the bright colored shirt looked like a neon sign and the scarlet cape was a dead giveaway. The nurse came back in and handed me a glass of water.
“What in the world is this?” she said. “You planning to fly off somewhere?”
“I am,” I said. “But not until later.”
“Seriously,” she said. “Why are you wearing a Superman costume?”
“I want to be prepared for emergencies,” I said. “But, don’t tell anyone. I’m on the safety patrol and it just got me thinking about what can go wrong - and what I can maybe do to be ready.”
“That’s admirable,” said the nurse. “But I’m not sure kids should wear Superman outfits to a Quaker school.”
“I hadn’t thought about that angle,” I said.
“Superman gets into pretty tough fights,” Miss Barber said. “Quakers are pacifists.”
“But by wearing my regular clothes people will just see me as Clark Kent.”
Miss Barber reached into a drawer for her thermometer. “How should I see you?”
“This isn’t going how I expected,” I said. “I was supposed to be the only one who knew I was wearing this.”
The nurse took my temperature and checked my chest and throat. She said I was fine, which I already knew. Downstairs by the lockers, the other kids came in while I was lacing up my brown leather shoes. Jack stepped up to the locker next to mine.
“So, are you sick?” he said.
“I’m just tired,” I said. “I was awake all night.”
“Why’s that?” Jack said.
I looked around to make sure no one was looking. Then I unbuttoned my second and third buttons and pulled open my shirt to reveal the red and gold “S” shield.
“Wow,” said Jack. “Did you wear that to bed?” I nodded. “No wonder you couldn’t sleep.”
Sitting in Thursday Quaker meeting, I realized the nurse was right. I used my quiet time to think about asteroids attacking the earth and I imagined myself as an orphan alien from another planet, sent to live here in Plymouth Meeting. And, that afternoon, I felt different when I put on my yellow safety patrol belt and buckled it across my chest. I worked the cross street, stopping traffic and keeping a suspicious eye on individual motorists, as kids walked from the walled-in school campus to the tiny store on the adjacent corner, where they could buy a dime Coke or penny candy.
When everyone was gone I went to the store and bought a dozen root beer barrels for twenty-five cents. The next day I arrived at Mrs. Tomlinson’s room a few minutes early, took out my root beer barrels and handed them to kids as they arrived. Their eyes popped at the sight of the tasty barrels they could gently suck for flavor for the better part of the morning. The problem was that Mrs. Tomlinson noticed that every kid in out class had bulging cheeks.
“Each of you has something protruding from the soft part of your face,” she said. “What is it?”
Three classmates looked at me so I owned up. “Root beer barrels, Mrs. Tomlinson. They had twelve for a quarter at the store yesterday and I couldn’t pass them up.”
“Did you bring one for me?” she asked.
“I’m sorry, Mrs. Tomlinson. I only had one quarter.”
“I don’t know which is worse,” she said. “Stuffing your classmates with candy or neglecting your teacher.”
“Probably it was worse to not have a root beer barrel for you,” I said.
“I’d like you to go to the boys bathroom, Mister Clark, and take a good look at yourself in the mirror. Then I would like you to go to the principal’s office. I will brief her before you get there.”
To be continued.
