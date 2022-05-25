Editor’s note: Jay is writing a memoir, “Undiscovered Son,” and he’s been sharing a section from what he’s developing. It takes place at the start of his fourth grade year at Plymouth Meeting Friends School, outside of Philadelphia. He had been living with his grandparents (Geema and Phil) since his parents divorced, when he was six. Phil had died a couple months earlier. At this point in his life, Jay still carried his father’s name, so he was called Jay Clark. His mother’s name was Pippa.
It was nearly Halloween and Jay spent his $3.50 of his saved allowance money to buy a Superman costume which he wore under his clothes to school. Then, he stockpiled a supply of root beer barrels penny candy that he handed out to his classmates. His last chapter ended when his 4th grade teacher was unhappy with him and sent him to talk to the school principal.
“I’d like you to go to the boys bathroom, Mister Clark, and take a good look at yourself in the mirror. Then I would like you to go to the principal’s office. I will brief her before you get there.”
“Yes, ma’am,” I said. Then I walked to the boys bathroom and did as Mrs. Tomlinson said. I realized that she thought along the same lines as Geema - that the walk to the willow tree – or the bathroom – would get the desired result and would not require further action. At least that was what I was hoping.
I knocked on the principal’s office door. “Just a minute,” Mrs. Goodrich said, from inside. Then the door opened and my teacher, Mrs. Tomlinson, walked out.
“You’re right on time,” she said.
I stepped into the principal’s small simple office and moved to an oak chair in front of her desk. “Remain standing, Mister Clark.” I did. Mrs. Goodrich put aside some papers and looked at me over her glasses.
“Mrs. Tomlinson says that you gave root beer barrels to every fourth grade student before class this morning.”
“Yes, ma’am,” I said. “I bought them yesterday after school.”
“Miss Barber also tells me that you’ve been wearing a Superman costume under your school clothes. Are you wearing the costume today?”
“I am,” I said, reaching for a shirt button. “Do you want to see it?”
“No, I’ll take your word.”
“I thought I’d put it away for a few days, starting tomorrow.”
“Good idea,” the principal said. “I think you should keep your Superman costume at home, from now on.”
“You’re probably right,” I said, realizing I was on shaky ground.
Mrs. Goodrich wasn’t finished. “Superman is sort of a big deal, isn’t he?”
“Halloween is coming,” I said, “and I’ve always related to him and the TV show with George Reeves because my name is Clark and Superman’s real name is Clark Kent. I just figured that this year I’d wear the costume to see what it was like to be Clark Kent.”
“But you don’t want other students thinking you’re a big deal, do you? That you are faster or stronger or ‘more powerful than a locomotive’?”
I could see where this was heading. “No, ma’am,” I said. “That wouldn’t be right.”
“If I were to guess,” Mrs. Goodrich said, “I would bet at least some of this has to do with your grandfather’s death. And I can understand that. A Superman costume might make you feel that you’re OK. You’re strong. You can even fly.”
“You might be right,” I said, though I hadn’t really thought this way about it. “Although I went flying with my stepfather a couple times this summer and it didn’t work out too well.”
“Giving kids root beer barrels seems innocent enough,” she said. “But I want us to be careful around here. I know your grandfather would send crates of apples to the school and we’d hand those out to kids as a treat, especially around Christmas.”
“I don’t know if my grandmother will send the apples this Christmas,” I said. “She looks at things differently. And when she talks about my grandfather, she just says he’s dead and gone.”
“She may not want to sentimentalize him,” the principal said. “You miss him and that’s fine. But I want to get back to the fact that Quakers like the idea of simple gifts. Like a poem or a hand made card. An apple is also a simple gift and we were happy to receive his apples during the holidays.”
“How about root beer barrels?” I asked.
“It probably depends. You know there’s an episode in Superman where Prankster hands out candy to kids in order to get them to vote for him as someone they admire.”
“I didn’t know that,” I said. “I wasn’t intending to be like Prankster.”
“I didn’t think so,” the principal said. “And you’re probably surprised that I know anything at all about Superman.”
“You’re the principal,” I said. “It makes sense you’d know a lot of things.”
“Most kids like Superman,” she said. “Even some of the girls do. Which is probably why they added Supergirl to the lineup last spring. I look into the comics and I’ve watched the TV show, too. I like Superman. You may not know it, but there was a Superman radio show when I was a girl and my whole family listened to it. Not only that, back then, Superman fought the Ku Klux Klan.”
“Wow, I didn’t know that.”
“Superman revealed Klan secrets and exposed their hate campaigns. Every week for two months,” my principal said. “The whole country listened. It hurt the Klan so badly, they didn’t recover.”
“Superman should have gone to Joe McCarthy’s house,” I said.
“Mrs. Knowles at the library probably agrees. She tells me that you’ve talked to her about Rosa Parks and Little Rock and where Quakers stand on these points.”
“I’m interested,” I said. “And Mrs. Knowles has been a big help.”
“We’re lucky to have her here,” Mrs. Goodrich said.
“I promise to leave my Superman costume at home,” I said.
“I appreciate that,” my principal said. “And I’m very sorry about your grandfather.”
“He saw it coming,” I said. “He mentioned it to me the summer after second grade. That he thought he wouldn’t be around too much longer.”
“Still,” she said. “I’m sure it’s hard. And your mother says you won’t be with us after this semester, either. We’ll miss you.”
I was shocked. What? I’m being taken out of the school? Mrs. Goodrich stood and held out her hand. I took it and nodded. “I’m glad we had this chance to talk,” she said. “I know Mrs. Tomlinson wants you back in class. She says you’re a good student.”
I didn’t tell the principal that it was news to me, that I’d be leaving Friends School. I just walked out of the principal’s office and went back to my classroom. I had enough to think about to keep me going the rest of the school day and into the night.
To be continued
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.