Superman - Part 4
By Jay Craven
Jay is writing a memoir, “Undiscovered Son,” and he’s been sharing a section from what he’s developing. It takes place at the start of his fourth grade year at Plymouth Meeting Friends School, outside of Philadelphia. He had been living with his grandparents (Geema and Phil) since his parents divorced, when he was six. Phil had died a couple months earlier. At this point in his life, Jay still carried his father’s name, so he was called Jay Clark. His mother’s name was Pippa. His younger brother is Keith.
After wearing his Superman costume under his clothes to school, and handing out candy root beer barrels to other fourth graders, Jay was called to the principal’s office. It was there that he discussed his behavior with the principal and learned that he was going to be taken out of the school.
I was shocked by what our principal, Mrs. Goodrich, told me. What? I’m being taken out of the school? The principal stood and held out her hand. I took it and nodded. “I’m glad we had this chance to talk,” she said. “I know Mrs. Tomlinson wants you back in class. She says you’re a good student.”
I didn’t tell the principal that this was news to me, that I’d be leaving Friends School. I just walked out of the principal’s office and went back to my classroom. I had enough to think about to keep me going the rest of the school day and into the night.
I thought about what Mrs. Goodrich said about Superman and how he wasn’t a Quaker, although I thought he could have been. She convinced me that I should calm down some, and stop wearing my costume under my clothes. But I was glad to know that the Man of Steel worked to expose the Ku Klux Klan and, in fact, thwarted their real-life rise throughout the nation. I knew this would have been good for a round of lively talk with my grandfather, Phil, if he were still alive.
I didn’t admit to Mrs. Goodrich that I’d previously handed out root beer barrels to kids, before our big vote for safety patrol officers, where I won lieutenant and Ann Seeley won captain. I didn’t think giving out root beer barrels earlier that morning was so bad – but it totally wasn’t right to do it before the election. I figured this out for myself, on the spot, and didn’t need the principal to weigh in.
If I spilled the beans on that, that I’d handed out the candy barrels on the day before the election, I’d also be comparing myself to the villain Prankster, in the Superman comics, which Mrs. Goodrich was already sort of doing, though she was very polite about it. Prankster was, in general, pretty bad. He robbed banks and kidnapped people and even took control of the English language and started charging people, just to use words.
After school that day, Pippa and Keith walked me down to the fenced-in pen where my mother put me if she was leaving for a while, and no one was home. She’d also put me there when she planned to entertain her boyfriend, Ray, who later became my stepfather.
I was upset about the planned move away from Plymouth Meeting – too upset to say anything to my mother about what the principal had told me that morning. I wondered where we’d go and if this was about Pippa marrying “Uncle Ray” or whether she’d just get a house or a motel room where she’d live with Keith and me, on her own. I also felt like I’d had enough of being stashed in the locked pen. It seemed to me that our whole situation was fast becoming what Mrs. Deeter, a couple years earlier, described to me as a crisis.
“Maybe now that you’re not working in Philadelphia, we can celebrate by letting me just be in the house,” I said.
“It’s a beautiful day,” Pippa said. “You’ll have fun down here. I’ll run up and get Mister Potato Head.”
“No, thanks,” I said.
“Look, honey, I’ve got to run some errands in town. I’ll come and get you after I get back.”
“How soon after you get back?” I wanted to know.
“I’ll put things away and come right down.”
“Then what? What about tomorrow and next week?”
Pippa said she agreed that it was probably about time to stop locking me up.
“And I’m sorry about it,” she said. “This has just been a difficult time.”
Pippa put me in the pen and clicked the padlock. She and Keith walked up the driveway and got into her baby blue Ford convertible. In a flash, they were gone.
Left to my own devices, in the pen, I knew what I wanted to do. I took off my school clothes and stacked them neatly by the pen gate. Dressed only in my Superman costume, I climbed the tree, determined to prove that I could escape my confinement.
I climbed to the upper trunk and inched out onto the spindly thin branch that extended past the fence and out over the stone and gravel driveway. The branch dipped under my weight and I felt it was about to snap. So, I took a leap, out over the fence.
I landed hard, on my right side. I felt immediate sharp pain and saw that I was bleeding from where I’d hit the stones. I’d also ripped my costume all the way up my right arm and shoulder. But I was free.
I laid on the ground for a few minutes, thinking about how much my shoulder hurt but also thinking how I would never go back into the pen. Even if I had to escape every time.
Then another thought came into my mind. I pushed myself up, using my good left arm and walked into Geema’s house through the nearby cellar door. I looked around at the shovels, rakes and other gardening tools. Behind them was the manual walk-behind push lawn mower that Ed Colbeth taught me to use – and my grandfather’s small tractor that pulled a gang mower and sometimes a small wheeled cart, for chores out by the rose garden and blueberry bushes, where I’d once set a bird trap that consisted of a peach crate tilted up by a skinny stick tied to my string.
The sight of Phil’s stubby little tractor reminded me of the time, the previous summer, when the brakes gave out, shortly after my grandfather bought it. He wrote a letter to the head of the manufacturing company, the next day, saying that he was “sorry to report that our plan to do away with my wife has failed.” Then he asked them to fix the brakes.
My shoulder was throbbing from my leap but I walked to the wooden steps near the spot in the cellar where my second grade classmate Maxie and I took off our clothes one afternoon when she visited and my grandmother had gone outside to weed her garden.
I listened carefully. Convinced no one was upstairs, I slowly made my way to the kitchen door. I opened it and took three cautious steps to the drawer next to the refrigerator. I reached in for a box of strike-anywhere matches. Then I grabbed a squat whiskey sour glass from the pantry. I vanished as quickly as I arrived.
To be concluded next week
