Jay Craven: Superman Part V… Even Superman Couldn’t Stop Fascism

ST. JOHNSBURY — Jay Craven is writing a memoir, “Undiscovered Son,” and has been sharing a section from what he’s developing. It takes place at the start of his fourth-grade year at Plymouth Meeting Friends School, outside of Philadelphia. He had been living with his grandparents (Geema and Phil) since his parents divorced when he was six. Phil had died a couple of months earlier. At this point in his life, Jay still carried his father’s name, so he was called Jay Clark. His mother’s name was Pippa. His younger brother is Keith.
After a rough day at school, where he got called to the principal for wearing his Superman costume under his clothes to school, and handing out candy root beer barrels to other fourth graders, Jay also learned that he would be taken out of the beloved school for “who knows what?”
Jay landed back at home where his mother locked him in a backyard pen while she drove away to carry out something – maybe errands. Unhappy to be confined, again, Jay climbed the tree inside the pen, crawled out onto a branch and took flight, still in his Superman costume. He didn’t fly. He fell to the ground and broke his collarbone. But that did not stop him from going into his grandparents’ house where he pursued a determined mission to even the score.
My shoulder was throbbing from my leap from the tree inside the pen, but I walked to the wooden steps near the spot in my grandparents’ cellar where my second grade classmate, Maxie, and I took off our clothes one afternoon when she visited and my grandmother had gone out to weed her garden.
I listened carefully. Convinced no one was upstairs, I slowly made my way to the kitchen door. I opened it and took three cautious steps to the drawer next to the refrigerator. I reached in for a box of strike-anywhere matches. Then I grabbed a squat whiskey sour glass from the pantry. I vanished as quickly as I arrived.
Back in the cellar, I pulled our red metal gas can from under the workbench and filled the whiskey glass to the brim with sweet smelling gasoline. Then I slipped back outside.
I waited in the gathering dusk, for the sight of my mother’s blue Ford. I felt intense pain from my banged-up shoulder but I was focused on my mission. When my mother finally turned into the driveway, I poured the full glass of gasoline onto Geema’s stone and gravel drive. My mother got out of her car and saw me out of the pen, sitting in the middle of the driveway.
“Honey, what are you doing out of the pen?”
I lit a strike-anywhere match and held it for just a moment. Then I dropped the small flaming stick into the gas-drenched stones. A small but intense inferno leaped several feet into the air.
My mother screamed and ran toward me. “Oh, no!” she shouted.
She rushed to put out the flames with her foot, until only dirty smoke lingered.
“God damn it, Jay, what in hell is this all about?”
“I’m not going back in the pen. And why didn’t you tell me you were taking me out of Friends School?”
Pippa didn’t answer. She fumed and talked to herself, almost under her breath. “I don’t even know what to do about this,” she said.
Pippa yelled all night and for the next couple of days about the “fire in the driveway.” But she never again took me on that dreaded long walk to the pen. Once she realized I had jumped out of the tree and hurt my shoulder, she called the family doctor and he made a house call where he felt my arms and twisted my head and neck with his thin hands. Then he announced that I had broken my collarbone when I hit the stone driveway.
Geema also weighed in, and she wasn’t particularly happy, either. “I do declare,” she said. “Have I figured you all wrong? Are you headed for the penitentiary?”
“Phil said going to jail for the right reasons was good all around.”
“I’ll bet he did,” said Geema.
“Rosa Parks, Geema. She said she’d had enough, riding in the back section of the bus, and that’s how I feel, too. I refuse to go back into the pen.”
“So now you are the “big I am,” she said. “You are Phil Hatch and Rosa Parks, rolled into one. I do declare.” With that, Geema stood up and walked out.
I wore my ripped Superman costume and a right-arm sling on Halloween. But I never wore the suit again after that night. I was glad to have had my philosophical conversation with the Friends School principal and to hear her thoughts about the thin line that was maybe separating me from Prankster and how, even though he wasn’t a Quaker, Superman stood up to the Klan. By escaping from the pen, I felt I had stood up, too, even if I did break my collarbone.
Many years later, I met Christopher Reeve, the actor who played Superman in four Superman movies. I was at a filmmakers reception and I mentioned my conversation with the principal at Friends School, about how Superman had caused America to pause – and oppose the Klan.
Chris Reeve told me a story of how he had traveled to Chile in 1973, shortly before General Augusto Pinochet staged a bloody authoritarian coup against Salvador Allende’s democratically elected leftist government.
I knew about Chile. I’d seen Patricio Guzman’s penetrating three-part documentary film, “The Battle of Chile,” for one thing, that painstakingly tracks, in real time, the escalating tensions in that country, leading up to Allende’s brutal overthrow and the rounding up and killings of labor leaders and activists.
“The Battle of Chile” literally shows the country and Allende’s legal government busting apart. Part 1 ends with a “practice coup” where elements of the military mobilize to overthrow the government – but where soldiers and officers loyal to the constitution repel the assault. Nevertheless, this section of the film ends with a scene where a cameraman films shoppers who fill the streets, happily coming and going from stores and restaurants. Without warning, a couple of army trucks roll into the square. Several soldiers jump off the trucks to surveil the scene. The street goes suddenly quiet, as people scatter for safety.
The camera keeps rolling in this long-running shot. An officer on the army truck notices the cinematographer and points him out to an enlisted man carrying an M-16 automatic weapon. The soldier lifts his gun to take aim. He fires several quick shots. The camera just keeps rolling, even though the cameraman has been hit. The shot wobbles. The image shifts to the sky, as the filmmaker falls to the ground, killed by the soldier.
“Everybody knew the right-wing was mobilizing against Allende,” said Christopher Reeve. “It was only a matter of time, so I went to show my support for Allende’s democratic government and do what I could to stop the coup. I was scheduled to speak in a 800-seat hall. But as I arrived, more than 100,000 people had mobilized and clogged the streets, wanting to get into the hall. There were people as far as I could see, for blocks in every direction.”
“I stood on top of a truck and someone rigged a microphone and speakers. But I couldn’t say anything. For a half-hour this crowd let out a huge, nearly deafening chant that roared throughout this part of the city:
“Superman, Superman, Stop Fascism.”
“I never felt so powerless,” Reeve said.
