Jay Craven: Symphonies Are Movie Scores of An Earlier Time, Before Movies
Buy Now

Jay Craven

ST. JOHNSBURY — During my decades of programming performing arts events in the Northeast Kingdom, I had never presented symphony orchestra. Orchestras were very expensive, for one thing, with a usual asking price of $65,000 or even more. I also suspected that symphony performances would be hard to sell outside the classical music audience.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.