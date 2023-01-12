Jay Craven: Symphonies Are Movie Scores of An Earlier Time, Before Movies

ST. JOHNSBURY — During my decades of programming performing arts events in the Northeast Kingdom, I had never presented symphony orchestra. Orchestras were very expensive, for one thing, with a usual asking price of $65,000 or even more. I also suspected that symphony performances would be hard to sell outside the classical music audience.
All of this changed in 2019 when we were offered an unbelievable deal and took a chance on the Shanghai Opera Symphony Orchestra performing Dvorak’s “New World Symphony.” Ticket sales were slow for a while, but we pushed it hard and reminded people of our free tickets for students. People responded, lots of kids showed up – and loved it – and we had a full house. I don’t think I’d ever seen such enthusiasm – except for dance – our perennial favorite.
The Shanghai orchestra, itself, was fabulous – and charmed the audience. They even played John Philip Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever” for the encore. And Dvorak’s masterwork never sounded better, with its pastoral interludes and thundering refrains that, together, evoke the experience of new America.
There is nothing like orchestra music for the sheer power of the sound and the sight of some 75 musicians collaborating. But the music they perform has to be right. Because the best orchestral works are as good or, frankly, better than our favorite movie soundtracks. And, frequently, they are even used in movies..
KCP Presents will stage the Lviv National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine on Sunday, Jan. 29 at Lyndon Institute – so we’re giving classical symphony orchestra music another try. I was discussing the date before the Russians invaded Ukraine but had not yet closed our deal. After the invasion there was immediate interest from Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, the Eastman School of Music, and others. We closed the deal quickly, happy to have the chance to bring this well-regarded group to the Northeast Kingdom.
The dates changed five times, due to the increased demand by presenters. And the musical selections also changed. Our program was slated to feature Tchaikovsky’s grand 5th Symphony, a fabulous piece of music that sends audiences into the night feeling upbeat, optimistic, even triumphant. Indeed, with its driving theme of “ultimate victory through strife,” the symphony became a staple for the Russians through their years-long battle against the Nazi Germany in WWII.
As I often do, I listened to the piece repeatedly, to gauge how I thought it might “fit” with our audience. I was confident that Tchaikovsky’s 5th was a winner. You would not need to be devoted to classical music to fully enjoy the piece.
Several weeks after closing the deal, I received word of a program change. I was nervous – though I understood. Because of the war, the Ukrainian orchestra would not perform work by Tchaikovsky, a Russian. The substitute piece was the beautiful, energetic, and rhythmic masterpiece, Symphony Number 7 by Ludwig van Beethoven, whom Tchaikovsky praised as “the greatest of all composers.” I listened closely to the piece. I couldn’t have been happier.
The quite stirring 7th symphony was one of Beethoven’s personal favorites and its second movement was so popular when it was first performed in Vienna in 1813 the audience demanded an encore. Interestingly, the piece was first performed as a benefit for wounded soldiers returning from the Battle of Hanau – and it was motivated by Beethoven’s support for resistance in Europe to Napoleon’s quest for domination of the continent. In this sense, the piece makes sense for this occasion.
Composer and music writer Antony Hopkins wrote that “The Seventh Symphony perhaps more than any of the others gives us a feeling of true spontaneity; the notes seem to fly off the page as we are borne along on a floodtide of inspired invention. Beethoven himself spoke of it fondly as “one of my best works”. Who are we to dispute his judgment?”
Legendary conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein famously said that to understand life, you need to simply listen to Beethoven. “In Beethoven’s case,” he said, “the form is all because it is based on what note succeeds every other note. And in Beethoven’s case, it is always the right next note.”
Regarding Beethoven’s 7th Symphony, that the Ukrainians will perform for us on January 29th, Bernstein added further praise, saying “it was as if Beethoven had some private telephone wire to heaven which told him what the next note had to be. No composer ever had that – not even Mozart. Where everything is so unpredictable yet so right.”
“And that makes his form perfect. How he had this nobody knows because he struggled, he scratched out whole sections, he never left his room, which was a mess. Food was uneaten for three days, it was stale; the chamber pot was unemptied, under his piano. He moved all the time; he couldn’t find a place that was right. He kept trying. If you look at the sketches, you see the crossings out, you see the agonies this man went through. And what has finally appeared as the finished product looks like it was simply phoned in from God.
“That’s what’s so incredible,” Bernstein concluded. “But he wrecked himself and his whole life trying to do this. Trying to create this inevitability. Every note that comes is inevitable. It could have been no other note.”
Beethoven’s 7th Symphony passes the test – you don’t need to be an aficionado of classical music to fully enjoy this work. I mentioned the crossovers between movie music and symphonies. Beethoven’s 7th Symphony has been used in numerous movies and TV shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.