Jay Craven: Take Shelter

This week’s catastrophic flooding did not come as a complete surprise to Vermonters. We remember late August 2011 when the remains of Hurricane Irene barreled into Vermont, leaving heavy rain in many places and ripping asphalt highways to shreds with the force of tornadoes. I was driving up Route 9 to Marlboro College just before the road broke apart. I was stranded there for two days but I had to meet my family, to drive my son, Jasper, to college. So, I left my car behind and borrowed a bicycle that I rode down to Brattleboro via Ames Hill Road, where I had to dismount and walk the bike across 7-foot-deep ravines in the dirt road.
Irene didn’t hit the Northeast Kingdom as hard as it did other parts of the state – but there was a spring night earlier in 2011 when thunder, lightning and rain were so intense I had to stop four times, driving back to St. Johnsbury from Maine, to take cover under bridges. I’ve seen a photograph at the Fairbanks Museum that shows 6 bright bolts of lightning in the sky – simultaneously. It felt like the World War II bombing of Dresden.
This week’s deluge and flooding is being reported as a clear impact of climate change, just as the Canadian wildfires have been. Even though we haven’t seen the kind of dramatic impact that Montpelier, Ludlow and other towns have suffered, our local farmers are dealing with substantial damage to their summer crops. Our thoughts are with everyone who has been hurt. We need to do what we can to support our farmers and others as they get back on their feet. Probably the only positive result of this week’s rain is that it has apparently extinguished some of those Canadian fires.
The discussion about what to do about climate change is still evolving. At a time when public unity would help, the politics are fraught with the same partisan division that effects other critical questions. Government simultaneously OKs more fossil fuel development as it takes steps to incentivize people’s transitions to renewable energy.
I’ve reflected this week on Jeff Nichols’ prize-winning film, “Take Shelter,” starring Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain. The film shows a man who becomes obsessed with the idea that a looming storm threat will upend his family‘s life. He frightens people with his apocalyptic visions and dire warnings - and drops everything to feverishly start the construction of an underground shelter. In doing so, he loses his job and upsets his family. But he completes his shelter – and a huge storm does, in fact, blow through the town, causing damage. He’s partly vindicated – but his emotional state is also precarious. It’s not clear whether he is experiencing mental illness or simply an overwhelming fear of what could happen. There’s the possibility, of course, that his consuming fears could exacerbate a mental illness.
“Take Shelter” has been widely embraced as an environmental thriller and cautionary tale about climate change – although the filmmaker had no intention for that. It simply resonated, on its own, for people feeling similar anxieties about growing climate instability that can affect how we see and react to the world.
My first two narrative films were both based on stories by Northeast Kingdom writer, Howard Frank Mosher – and they both included torrential downpours. “High Water” was based on a short story set on a family farm in 1959. In it, a teen-aged farm boy sets out to participate in his first-ever stock car race, up across the border in Sherbrooke. He faces every possible obstacle, from a disapproving father, tenuous bridge across the back pasture, and a torrential downpour that causes flooding.
We couldn’t find any real bridges that could believably be carried off by a rising brook so we had to build one across Joe’s Brook, at the old Adams Farm in Passumpsic. And it had to be strong enough to carry the weight of a two-ton farm truck. This became our central prop for the film – and it required a week of heavy construction. The bridge had to be close enough to the water surface of the teaming brook that audiences would see how it could be washed away. We also needed to see the farm truck break through rotten bridge planks because of its rickety condition. All of this complicated our work – to make something that is strong but looks week and vulnerable to water.
Once we built the bridge, we had to then create the effect of flooding that we could control for the filming. This required us to build a wooden dam just below the bridge, that could back up water to flood the surface of the bridge. This was an even bigger job. Then, as we finally got the dam and the bridge in sync for filming, we suffered three days of heavy rain that swamped the dam and threatened to actually wipe out and wash away our bridge – before we could film. We had to park the big farm truck on the bridge to prevent it from being carried down the brook.
Filming was touch and go. And, on top of everything else, we had to get a shot showing the boy’s stock car actually taking off from the rain soaked ban and vaulting into the air and across the brook. That’s a whole other story. We continue to appreciate Barnet fire fighter George Coppenrath’s deluge gun and Hezzie Somers’ irrigation pump for their help in creating a veritable monsoon along Joe’s Brook.
I remember talking to Howard Mosher about which one of his short stories to film, as our first dramatic film. I was leaning toward “Alabama Jones,” where another Northeast Kingdom farm boy who falls for a girl who shows up at one of the traveling concessions at the county fair. This story seemed simple enough – a good modest prospect for my “first film.”
Howard favored “High Water.”
“Why?” I asked.
“Because it will be so much more difficult to make,” he said.
He was right – but it was good preparation for what was to come on subsequent projects.
