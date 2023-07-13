Jay Craven: Take Shelter
Jay Craven

This week’s catastrophic flooding did not come as a complete surprise to Vermonters. We remember late August 2011 when the remains of Hurricane Irene barreled into Vermont, leaving heavy rain in many places and ripping asphalt highways to shreds with the force of tornadoes. I was driving up Route 9 to Marlboro College just before the road broke apart. I was stranded there for two days but I had to meet my family, to drive my son, Jasper, to college. So, I left my car behind and borrowed a bicycle that I rode down to Brattleboro via Ames Hill Road, where I had to dismount and walk the bike across 7-foot-deep ravines in the dirt road.

