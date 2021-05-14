Jay Craven: That Rainy Sunday Last March, A COVID Tale - Part One

One casualty of the Covid crisis was my car. It didn’t have to happen but it did - almost immediately after the Vermont lockdown in mid-March 2020. My setback pales in comparison to what so many people have sacrificed and lost during the pandemic – and, as I say, my calamity was avoidable.
After 47 years of living in the Northeast Kingdom, what made me think I could turn my blue Mini Cooper down a rocky and unfamiliar dirt road in early spring? It was the rocks that did me in that late Sunday afternoon. I drove just a couple hundred yards down that lumpy woods-lined Groton road when my Mini bottomed out, scratched hard and rammed through a trough of mud, a couple of frost heaves and two fairly large rocks.
My car then nosed into a deep rut. I spun my wheels backing out of the hole. My heart sank.
You might be surprised to know but front-drive Mini Coopers are pretty good in winter – mine got steady, solid traction, especially with its four stubbly hard rubber snow tires. And it torqued up all the power it needed to get up any hill in Vermont. But the Mini rides low to the ground – it’s what makes it fun to drive, like a go-cart. And mud season driving can do them in.
I had bottomed out before in my Mini – that’s their Achilles’ heel, generally. But this was different – and within two minutes of the hard clunk off those two jagged rocks, the oil and temperature gauges lit up like tiny glow-worms on my instrument panel. But they caught my gaze like laser beams.
I forgot to mention that it was pouring rain during this ordeal – like torrential Noah’s Ark-type rain. The minute I sensed possible catastrophe, I stopped the car and stepped out into the torrential downpour. My wife, Bess, grimaced.
“What on earth are you doing?” she asked.
“It was a bad idea to go down that dirt road,” I said.
You’re not blaming me,” she said.
“I would if I could,” I replied.
“Well, you can’t. We needed to get the hell out the house. We needed to look at something – anything - besides each other. Now get out of the rain and back in the car.”
“We can’t drive the car,” I said. “Hopefully, it’s not too late. But it might be.”
“What do you mean?” Bess asked. “What are we going to do?”
“First, you’re going to get out of the car, too. Without rain gear. Then, we’re going to walk through the wind and rain, to find a house where we can knock on the door and ask the inhabitant to drive us home, despite 24/7 warnings of the imminent Covid apocalypse.”
“Then what?” Bess asked.
“Then we’re going to call Triple A and ask them to kindly go find our car stranded in the storm along the side of the road – and we’re going to ask them to tow it to Mark’s Automotive.”
Bess then recited one of those lines that we say so often that we should write it up and put on our refrigerator.
“Thank God for Triple A,” Bess said. “It’s the one service out there that is underpriced and always reliable. It’s worth every nickel.”
“And thank God for Mark’s Automotive,” I added. “If anyone can salvage our car, Mark can.”
Bess stepped out of the Mini Cooper and we stared at each other in the rain. “And thank God we’re close to Dover Ford’s house,” I said. “Because, if there is anyone in the Northeast Kingdom who might be able to disregard the pandemic and the monsoon and let us stand in her house, out of the rain, it’s Dover.”
We walked along the muddy road in our soaked sneakers and by the time we got to Dover’s back door we were drenched from head to toe. I knocked on her door and, thankfully, she was home. Dover took one look at us but spoke calmly. “What happened?” she said.
“We’re stuck,” I said. “We were out for a Sunday drive – and we took a wrong turn and bottomed out in my Mini and my guess is that we probably tore out the oil pan and destroyed the engine.”
“Well, we don’t know about the engine,” Bess said, responsibly moving to dampen my prognostications of doom.
Dover’s daughter, Morgan, then appeared, high and dry, on the landing at the top of the stairs. I had taught Morgan in my playwriting class during a semester I spent at St. Johnsbury Academy in 2002. Morgan was a terrific student with lots of imagination and we were suddenly catching up on what everyone was doing. Morgan, thinking that the Covid crisis would blow over in a couple of weeks, had come back from her job in New York City to wait out the pandemic.
It was fun to re-connect, even though Bess and I were dripping rainwater onto Dover’s floor. I was also secretly mourning the small blue car that had never needed a repair and served me so well during four years of commuting 350 hard miles each week to my teaching job at Sarah Lawrence College, just outside New York City.
“Let me drive you home,” Dover said, despite the fact that neither of us were wearing protective masks. In fact, I think this all happened just a few days before public officials announced that masks were essential to containing the virus.
We walked back outside and around Dover’s house to her garage. We got into her dry car and Dover drove us past our marooned blue Mini Cooper and back to our home in Peacham. We talked during our 10-minute ride, about our concerns for how the Covid pandemic could unfold and what it might mean for daily life in the Northeast Kingdom.
As soon as we walked in the door I went to the phone and called Triple A. They said they’d pick up the car in 45 minutes. We took a hot bath and changed into dry clothes. Maybe the tide was turning. The only saving grace, so far, was our luck at finding Dover and Morgan. I don’t know what we would have done without their warm hospitality and helpful assistance.
To be continued…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.