Jay Craven: The Actors And Writers Strike

I received an email this week from a friend who asked whether the current strikes by the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and Writers Guild (WGA) were causing me complications. The short answer is “yes.” But it could get worse in a couple of months.
I curate the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival that takes place between August 23rd and 27th. We have a terrific line-up of films and special guests this year – including two-time Academy Award winning director Alexander Payne (“Election,” “Sideways,” “About Schmidt,” “The Descendants,” “Nebraska”).
We also have a four-time Emmy winning actor who will join us but, because of the strike, I can’t publicize the fact that he’s an actor. This would be considered an encroachment since this actor is currently withholding his acting services and, it appears, even the suggestion that he is an actor. This actor has also directed two feature films – so we will show those films at the festival. But we can’t show the fabulous episodes of his hit TV series, even the episodes he directed – and also acted.
The episodes were filmed 10 years ago and were made when everything was ducky between the union and the studio. It doesn’t matter. Plus we have to tell audience members in advance that they cannot ask this actor/director any questions about his acting work or career. This could get weird.
I can understand why the union is telling its actors not to participate in active promotion for new films, since that would mean they were still working for the studios and the strike has been called against these same studios. Actors have also been ordered not to attend film festivals, so we’re happy to have him attend as a director.
I fully understand why the actors are striking – the film business is increasingly monopolized by huge companies. Although these companies are now shifting away from the traditional studios like Warner Brothers and Paramount – to the big streamers like Netflix and Amazon. The old system was bad for independent filmmakers like me – but the new system is worse.
During its early years, Netflix wanted DVD’s of every film it could get its hands on, including all of mine. But after they established their market dominance, driving out video stores and then forsaking the DVD for streaming, they turned against the studios and filmmakers who supplied their early successes. They no longer needed us.
They also turned against the DVD as a collectible item to play at home. And they turned against the theaters and film festivals who have traditionally showcased films and given them a profile for subsequent play on television and video. Netflix doesn’t generally allow its films to play theaters or film festivals. We wanted to pay tribute to a documentary filmmaker at last year’s festival and we couldn’t – because Netflix would not allow the filmmaker to present even a single screening of her own new film at our event.
Actors object to the fact that streamers like Netflix are not reporting their viewing numbers – and are therefore not paying the kinds of residuals that used to be paid for a film or TV show that continues to be watched after its first-run. Netflix also doesn’t charge per viewing – it sells subscriptions. It’s harder to calculate film revenue, as a result. When my films play on Amazon Prime, they pay my distributor, six cents per viewed hour. Not a lot.
Actors and writers are also concerned that the rapid spread of AI technology will allow these new technologies to essentially appropriate words and images and use them to their own ends, regardless of the writer or actor’s original intent. An AI device programmed to write scripts can be fed hundreds of existing scripts freely available on the internet. Then, depending on the genre and with a few simple story or character commands, the machine can, within 20 minutes spit out a new script that hits all the bases.
The machine can’t write a classic like “Citizen Kane” or “Chinatown” – at least not yet. But it could probably produce scripts for Netflix’s “The Night Agent” or Amazon Prime’s “Citadel,” which, in my opinion, were expensively produced and tagged all the bases for passable entertainment but did not rise to the level of fine craft.
So, writers are concerned that they will be replaced and, even worse, that some of their earlier work will be fed into the AI machine to give it the gist of what the producers want to make. “Citadel” was clearly influenced by James Bond pictures, for example, even though it lacked the trademark irony, fun – and villains. It works – because it feeds a streaming audience’s desire for easy, addictive, entertainment.
Actors are worried that their “likenesses” will also be appropriated. Because they have signed over their likenesses when they’ve accepted contracts to appear in films. There will be a legal fight but, theoretically, when Paramount Pictures licensed Marlon Brando’s likeness for “The Godfather,” they might try to now use AI technology to use Brando’s image and voice for an insurance company ad. Or a new Brando film.
The Screen Actors Guild negotiates decent actors’ wages of about $4,000 per week, with additional contributions for pension and welfare. For lower budget films actors earn less - $2,441 for a film budgeted at between $700,000 and $2 million – and $1,315 per week for a film made on a budget of less than $700,000.
But actors don’t work every week – and they might get only one or two film jobs per year. The average income for actors is estimated to be about $40,000 per year – not a lot if you are living in New York or Los Angeles. Star actors, of course, make as much as $20 million per film. Tom Cruise gets even more, including percentages of gross ticket sales.
Actors also need to make themselves available - and audition constantly, for which they are not paid. One change SAG is seeking – payment to actors who are asked to tape their auditions for a role.
We’re planning a film to shoot next winter and spring through KCP’s Semester Cinema program, where professionals and students collaborate. We work with professional actors and the SAG strike will complicate our plans. We may have to audition theater actors who do not belong to SAG. Or we might request a waiver, which some films are receiving, if they are not studio productions. In that case, we’d be asked to abide by wages and terms that SAG is requesting, during their current negotiations, even though those terms have not been accepted by the studios.
