Jay Craven: The Arts And Other Digressions - A New Buzz In St. Johnsbury

There aren’t a whole lot of upsides to the ongoing COVID pandemic, but I hope the addition of outdoor dining becomes a warm weather tradition for St. Johnsbury. Last Friday night, I felt a Friday evening buzz downtown that took me back to the 1970s and 80s, when families streamed into restaurants, open stores and cultural events.
Could this be the start of something new and lasting?
People were dining out at tables on the sidewalks spanning Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue – in ways that added vitality to the feel of the downtown. Anthony’s is open again – with a back patio and tables with festive lights strung above. Kingdom Table diners filled the sidewalk in front of the indoor dining room – and, along Eastern Avenue, the brand new St. Johnsbury Distillery had people dining and sampling locally-produced liquors on the building’s expansive deck.
Cosmic Cup has had an outdoor dining area for a while – and Salt’s deck was fully occupied into the evening, with a band playing a variety of songs and genres. Between sets, multi-instrumentalist Linda Warnaar mingled with diners.
In my last article, I mentioned the cool new local drive-in movies and concerts this summer in Lyndonville and the lawn events at the Highland Arts Center in Greensboro. I also find this new direction in St. Johnsbury exciting. I started imagining other possibilities – of a green space downtown for a variety of concerts, readings and events. I could imagine this kind of space in one of the current parking lots – maybe next to the Star Theater or beside Whirlygig Brewers and the Taproom – or even the old McDonald’s lot that I see is now empty. Maybe in front of the old train station.
I’ll miss the Taproom’s annual September bluegrass concert. And, of course, Catamount’s Dog Mountain events. But I’m now wondering about whether we might see more connections between food and culture and being outdoors during future summers.
The St. J to Danville bike path is also an attraction. I’d love to see a connecting link that runs north to south along the river – down to Wells River and maybe up to the Lyndonville area to connect with the Kingdom Trails network.
Someone asked me recently if we’d consider changing our KCP Presents performance series into a summer event. Who knows? We certainly want to keep it going – and we’re sad to be cancelling fall shows that we were excited to present.
Right now, we’re hoping for a season that will start in mid-February, with an 80-piece international orchestra paying tribute to two of America’s greatest composers, George Gershwin and Leonard Bernstein. I was excited at the prospect of hearing all this instrumentation, playing music from “West Side Story,” “Candida,” “An American in Paris” and “Rhapsody in Blue.”
Other shows include a tribute to Aretha Franklin, performed by multiple Grammy - winning gospel singer who was a close friend and protege of the Queen of Soul. Also, a 40th anniversary special performance by perennial local favorites, Natalie MacMaster and Momix.
But will these events happen – and bring people back together. Possibly not.
An article this week in the Washington Post described Germany’s robust cultural scene as being on the brink of collapse, due to the COVID pandemic. Broadway doesn’t know when it will re-open. We’re also worried, here in the Northeast Kingdom. We depend on people coming together in physical space.
But let’s take time to imagine what might be possible after the fog lifts. The arts add to our community potential, particularly when they form alliances with food, recreation, education and partner cultural organizations.
Filmmaker Jay Craven writes on arts, culture and associated digressions. He directs Kingdom County Production, with Bess O’Brien, and curates and co-produces (with Catamount Arts) the KCP Presents series. He also teaches at Sarah Lawrence College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.