Editor’s note: In this week’s edition, filmmaker and impresario Jay Craven revives his bi-weekly column on arts, culture and associated digressions. Craven directs Kingdom County Production, with Bess O’Brien, and curates and co-produces (with Catamount Arts) the KCP Presents series. He also teaches at Sarah Lawrence College.
The COVID pandemic has taken a heavy toll on film and the performing arts. Thousands of events have been canceled, movie theaters and performance venues have gone dark, arts staff have been furloughed and actors, dancers and musicians are pondering their next steps. Even the film and television industries have ground to a halt.
I know a fabulous performance artist from Maine, Sara Juli, who was about to premiere her new dance/theater/comedy show, “Burnt Out Wife,” when the pandemic hit. She’s now offering online performances that are pretty good. But I felt like a voyeur watching her on my computer screen. I couldn’t connect with the energy onstage, the way we can when performers perform in the same space.
Audience members are essential part of the show. Actors, singers and dancers need audience energy, to make the show what it is. They work to make every show unique, based on the dynamics in the room when they take the stage and move into their performance. They connect – and respond to the specifics of each night.
We’re lucky in the Northeast Kingdom. Like a number of ancient but beloved Broadway venues, our primary theater, Fuller Hall at St. Johnsbury Academy, has tightly packed seating. It’s intimate – and most of us have learned to like it. These days, I really miss it.
While we feel like we’re in tight quarters, the concentrated energy that reaches the performer on stage packs a wallop – and it’s why so many artists remark that they love the energy they get from a St. Johnsbury audience.
Ray Charles commented on this, when he played two shows at Fuller Hall back in 1985. “I could play here all night,” he said.
French jazz violin maestro Stephane Grappelli, played there a couple years later. “I know the difference between audience politeness and affection,” he said. “This was love!”
Rhiannon Giddens played a June 2018 full-house tribute concert, to then-retiring NVRH CEO, Paul Bengtson. I saw her after the show and she said, “Wow!” I don’t know that I’ve ever experienced that intensity of audience response. It creates a life of its own.”
Several local arts organizations have used their imaginations this summer, to stage what they can, under the circumstances. The Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro has staged a series of socially-distanced performances, where music and theater are performed on their patio. Audience members sit in their own groups – at carefully-spaced intervals on the patio and expansive lawn. A food truck provides barbecue and, for Sunday shows, they serve brunch.
Highland offers its final summer performances this Friday, Aug. 28 (music/puppetry/comedy from Modern Times Theater) and Saturday, 29 (roots-rock singer songwriter Hunter Paye). Information at www.highlandartsvt.org.
Catamount Arts has revived the old fashioned drive-in, using the big parking lot at Northern Vermont University - Lyndon for alternating weekly shows of music and movies. The events are festive – and fun. They’ll feature a concert by Vermont roots rocker Chad Hollister at 7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 30. Tickets are available online at www.catamountarts.org.
The ad hoc Moonrise Cinema will screen an animated family picture, “Sing,” at 8:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 28 at the Caledonia County Fairgrounds in Lyndonville. Tickets can also be purchased for this show at www.catamountarts.org.
I fondly remember the old Blue Moon Drive-In on RT 5/Memorial Drive, north of St. Johnsbury. It opened in 1950 – and closed in 1987. I used to go pretty frequently and appreciated the wide range of films they showed. I remember seeing a Robert Altman film there, during the mid-1970s; I can’t remember whether it was “Nashville” or “Buffalo Bill and the Indians.”
I was working, at the time, to finish my first 16mm documentary film. I’d gotten word that afternoon that the NYC film lab had run into a problem – where the picture and sound were completely out of sync with each other. I was completely panic-stricken, to the point that I couldn’t concentrate on the movie and ate two huge tubs of buttered popcorn.
Needless to say, the popcorn only made my problem worse. I ate so much I couldn’t sleep, which meant all I could do was dwell on the crisis with my film all through the night. I was a wreck the following day.
Fortunately, the problem got fixed a few days later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.