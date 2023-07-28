Jay Craven: The Future Of Theater

During the past week, I’ve read articles in both the Washington Post and New York Times that sound an alarm for the future of theater in America. They cite a number of closings, staff layoffs and serious cutbacks at some of America’s leading regional theater companies.
“There is less theater in America these days,” writes Pulitzer Prize-winning theater reporter, Michael Paulson. “Fewer venues. Fewer productions. Fewer performances.”
“We’re seeing two to three (theater) organizations closing a month right now,” said Greg Reiner, the director of theater and musical theater at the National Endowment for the Arts.
Theater tanked during the pandemic. And it has been struggling for years. As they worked to re-open, many found that audience members remained cautious about returning to public space. Others simply followed many people in the film audience – they found online substitutes for going to theaters.
“It’s impossible not to be distraught about the state of the field,” said Christopher Moses, an artistic director of the Alliance Theater in Atlanta. “It’s clear this is the hardest time to be producing nonprofit theater, maybe in the history of the nonprofit movement.”
A new survey conducted by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Census Bureau found that 10.3 percent of American adults attended a musical last year, down from 16.5 percent in 2017; just 4.5 percent attended a play, down from 9.4 percent. That’s 11.6 million people who attended a non-musical play, compared with 73.6 million who attended a Major League Baseball game. This baseball attendance figure is about the same number of people who attend all performing arts events, combined.
The biggest challenge for theater producers, of course, is to attract younger audiences. This is funny – since so many high school students discover themselves as a direct result of being on stage in school plays. I wonder how this early interest could be extended into a lifelong interest and exposure to theater. One solution: introduce high school classes in the literature of theater. Plays tend to be relatively short reads and there are thousands of them, from Shakespeare and Moliere to contemporary writers like Naomi Wallace and Tony Kushner. I’ve also seen remarkable success when high school kids write short plays and get to see them performed in staged readings. Any student can succeed at this.
Young people learn important skills through their experience and exposure to theater. They set goals, learn collaboration, build empathy, resolve problems, gain self-esteem, take risks with improvisation, and achieve the satisfaction of starting something ambitious and seeing it through to a satisfying end.
At Acting Studio Chicago, actors and directors recently commented on the satisfactions of “being fully present with a group of tangible, living, breathing people who are important to the art of acting and for the human spirit.” They listed a series of benefits:
1. Theatre helps us to see a different perspective from our own. We’re shown humanity, psychology, motivations, conflict and resolution. We as the audience get to witness the trajectory of persons other than ourselves. As artists, we put ourselves into emotional and intellectual situations that may never arise in our personal lives. Theatre promotes us to give power to truth, to take risks and to advocate for new and diverse voices.
2. Theatre reminds us that we are not alone. Not only are we sharing space and an experience with the artists who are performing, we are sharing the experience with fellow audience members. Movies and television don’t have the same intimacy or sense of participation. Sharing an experience with live actors and live audience members is not only valuable, it’s necessary for human connection.
3. Theatre is immediate, evolving and always different. Although the script may be the same every night, the performance is unique, each and every time it happens. No two performances are ever the same. In this way, everyone involved has a distinct and unique experience that can never be replicated.
4. Live theatre helps to promote social discourse, dialogue and potential social change. Theatre is a cultural phenomenon that demands that society examines itself in the mirror. We can study societal problems and attempt to find solutions. Coming together as a community to listen to opposing points of view is necessary.
5. Theatre promotes lifelong learning and literacy. Studies have shown that students who participate in theatre do better in school.
“Theater is like a sporting event of the heart,” said actor Janelle Snow, “where you’re gathered in a space, often shoulder to shoulder, breathing the same air, experiencing the same sensory input, and letting your thoughts and emotions go on an unpredictable ride together.”
Actor Esteban Andres Cruz says, “The theater is the only space where people will let you lock the door, sit in the dark together with strangers and listen to stories that illuminate who we are as a people. It’s where we work out our ever changing definition of humanity, where we eek out empathy, hope and love.”
“Theatre is a shared experience,” adds Allison Latta. Audience and performers agree to suspend their disbelief and journey somewhere together. It is a temporary kind of community and we don’t have enough of that in everyday life.”
“Live theatre is truly the greatest sustenance for the human spirit,” says Kirsten Fitzgerald. “And perhaps for our collective spirit as humans on this crazy planet. Where else can 20, 50, 500 or more people sit together, breath the same air and share a one-time-only experience.”
One of the casualties of Vermont’s recent catastrophic flooding was the venerable and indispensable Weston Playhouse. They lost nearly everything. My thoughts are with them as they regroup – and rebuild.
