Jay Craven: The Gift Of Community Arts Leadership

Each year the Vermont Arts Council awards special recognition to exceptional leaders in the field. The prestigious Peggy Kannenstein Award is presented to an individual who has an established, well-deserved and hard-earned reputation as an advocate for the arts and their impact on Vermont.
This year’s recipient is Jody Fried, executive director of Catamount Arts since 2008.
There is no question that Jody deserves this honor – and more. In addition to leading Catamount effectively during the past 12 years, Jody has played an outsized role in community development and leadership training, starting with his young staff that has become the front line for delivering the arts to our community.
I first met Jody back in 1999 when I was looking for a location to shoot one of the teen movies we planned for Kingdom County Productions’ Fledgling Films program. Movies disrupt normal life for anyone who hosts a movie shoot. Plus, we knew we’d probably need the location until midnight – or even later.
Jody kindly volunteered his Bailey’s Country Store in East Burke. And he not only stayed the course as the film shoot took longer than we had planned. He also made pizza for the kids and didn’t charge us for using the place. As the students moved furniture and even re-arranged his store inventory, he remained calm with his characteristic warm smile, throughout. He seemed to enjoy the chaos.
Jody understands the importance of the arts to our community’s potential for development and prosperity. “For real economic development in the Kingdom, it doesn’t work to simply wait for a big company to move in,” he said during our recent conversation. “We need to invest in what we’ve already got here. We’ve got an arts infrastructure that’s a regional force – and leader. It’s already here.”
That said, Jody is keenly aware of what is needed to get the arts to truly deliver what is possible. “We need to invest more to truly realize this potential,” he said.
Part of what makes Jody a vital force is his hard work and unflagging belief in the importance of the arts to build and connect our community. He sustains this despite the punishing economics that persist in this under-resourced field. Annual support is critical to maintain momentum and programs. State arts funding is notoriously low. New members and donors are always needed. With money tight, Catamount must service hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt still due for the renovation of its fabulous arts center on Eastern Avenue. The organization needs to raise and spend tens of thousands of dollars each year – just to stay in the building. These funds could support expanded programming, if these building costs weren’t always looming.
Despite all of this, Catamount’s staff recovered quickly when it became apparent that they’d have to cancel summer plans for the popular Circus Smirkus shows and weekly Dog Mountain concert series, due to the Covid pandemic. Before anyone even noticed, Jody and his crew scrambled to buy equipment to stage a weekly drive-in series of films and performances on the campuses of both Northern Vermont University – Lyndon and Johnson.
Catamount also staged weekend pop-up concerts in downtown St. Johnsbury during September and they’re offering an in-person socially distanced live concert with Vermont chanteuse Kat Wright at Burke Mountain on Oct. 17 – partly to support Burke Mountain at a time when the resort needs our help. Because Burke has supported Catamount.
Jody is generous in this way. He sees community partnerships as essential to his work as an arts advocate and producer. Full-disclosure: I partner with Jody, to produce the annual KCP Presents series of music, theater and dance events that are now on hold as we endure these continuing months of restricted public assembly.
If you visit Catamount’s website, you will notice that Jody and his team not only sell tickets to other peoples’ events, they also promote the events, lend out their cool portable stage and even help other arts groups raise money. I recently went to their “donate” page to make a contribution and there were so many options I couldn’t tell which button to click to actually put money into Catamount’s bank account. During this lean summer, Jody and Catamount also promoted a competing drive-in series taking place just down the road from their own series at the college.
This generous quality of leadership is rare – but it’s also based on the idea that we all benefit when we all support each other. Nothing could be more important, especially in a region – and in the arts – that struggle with the realities of scarcity. Joined together as partners, we face our best chance for success and sustainability.
Generosity begets more generosity. As Jody leads Catamount in this spirit, so, too does it benefit from the generosity of its community partners. St. Johnsbury Academy, Lyndon Institute and NVU provide free facilities. Burke Mountain donates rooms. Dog Mountain hosts Catamount’s summer series. Collaborations and co-promotions occur with Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro and The Colonial Theater in Bethlehem.
This is what makes the arts possible here.
When I asked Jody what he believes is most important to further magnify the impact of the arts he, again, doesn’t hesitate. “Investment,” he said. “Just think of what we could do, if it were possible to renovate fabulous and historic Fuller Hall at St. Johnsbury Academy. We could presents shows year round, in well-ventilated air-conditioned comfort, with a stage big enough for dance and proper lighting and sound. We could truly become the regional cultural center – and people would come from miles around.”
Yes, the future of the arts in the Northeast Kingdom is quite promising. It will require further investment – but it will also depend on the kind of leadership that Jody Fried practices – and exemplifies - on a daily basis.
Filmmaker Jay Craven writes on arts, culture and associated digressions. He directs Kingdom County Production, with Bess O’Brien, and curates and co-produces (with Catamount Arts) the KCP Presents series. He also teaches at Sarah Lawrence College.
