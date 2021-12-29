When I think of 2021, I’ll think of downtown St. Johnsbury’s advance, through the completion of the New Avenue apartments, and the opening of attractive retail spaces in the same building. Downtown holiday shopping also appeared to be pretty good, as far as I could see, during several expeditions to Railroad Street.
I’ll also think of the resumption of live performances – through Catamount’s Leavitt-Amp Series, Artport venue at the Green Mountain Mall and KCP Presents shows that included Sierra Hull and the Boston Brass (with Pamfest), singer/songwriter Aoife O’Donovan, the always-fun Momix and a knock-out display of rhythm and movement by Dorrance Dance.
This was a year of hope and re-emergence as people began congregating again.
The year will also, unfortunately, be remembered for the persistence of Covid – and also the welcome breakthrough of vaccines, that have reduced the intensity of infections and permitted people to cautiously return to work, school and general circulation.
There has also been resistance to vaccines. This is, of course, complicated and there hasn’t been much time for extended and respectful debate and deliberation during this public health emergency. All of this has caused further tension in an already polarized nation.
And now we face the new Omicron variant of Covid, a more transmissible but, it appears, less virulent strain of the potentially deadly virus. The New York Times ran an optimistic prediction this week – that the less toxic Omicron variant could shove the more lethal Delta variant out of the way, making for a more manageable future.
Let’s hope this is true. The short term will be intense, the Times story suggests, but it could be better for the longer term, if no new variant emerges to further challenge and perplex us.
Whatever political divisions there are, the Covid crisis has revealed uncommon courage and compassion by our front-line medical workers who have been there every day and at all hours for the vaccinated and unvaccinated, alike - including here in the Northeast Kingdom and North Country of New Hampshire.
St. Johnsbury – based radio journalist and documentarian, Erica Heilman, produces intimate and probing local stories that reveal the extraordinary among the everyday people and places where we live. We’re lucky to have her in motion here.
Erica recently produced a sobering documentary report for Vermont Public Radio, from Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury. She focused on the unexpected burden carried by dozens of local doctors and nurses we call upon to keep us and our loved ones healthy – and who are now severely strained by the continuing pandemic. I’ve excerpted some of Erica’s VPR report:
“I spent a couple of days talking with nurses and doctors about what’s going on inside this building and how they’re holding up,” said Heilman, introducing her VPR story. “Dr. Yelena Kogan is a hospitalist here. I asked her to describe her work with COVID patients during the current surge. Here she is, talking about a patient she worked with recently.”
Yelena Kogan: “I’m going to say that this patient was — previous to this — rather healthy but presented to the hospital with COVID that had been going on for some time and was unvaccinated. And by the time he became my patient, he was requiring maximum amount of oxygen that could be provided without being placed on a ventilator.”
“My first meeting with this patient, I walk in there with shaking legs, knowing that I’m about to tell the patient that they’re likely not going to make it. When I talk to them, my voice is trembling. And in that specific case, I cried. I mean, I wasn’t crying a lot because there is also an understanding that if you’re crying, you’re going to get your N95 mask wet and then it’s going to be ineffective. So you have to contain any kind of human emotion as much as you can.
“I think that this patient was scared to death. We did get them on the phone with the loved ones right away, because I said, ‘You need to talk to them. I’m not so sure you’ll be here tomorrow to have these conversations.’ There was just overall sense of panic, I think, on the patient’s side, on respiratory therapist’s side, on the nursing side, on, if I’m honest, my side too, because this was going to be a young patient that was going to die on my watch. And the patient, I’ll give him credit, put up quite a fight for the life, but did not make it.”
Heilman’s vivid portrait demonstrates just how the Covid pandemic strikes close to home, in ways we don’t always see. We tend to be focused on the national news – and we carry some assurance that Vermont has done well, compared to other parts of the country. Indeed, even though our infection levels have spiked, Vermont’s hospitalization and death rates are the lowest in the U.S.
Still, these hospitalization numbers are growing, and even NVRH now faces equipment shortages and personnel strains. Lower vaccination rates in the Northeast Kingdom have caused our region to, recently, be particularly hard hit.
The prestigious Mayo Clinic recently reported their national survey that discovered shocking news – that 40% of American nurses and 25% of doctors plan to retire during the next two years. The Covid pandemic has simply overwhelmed this crucial profession.
Heilman’s report lays it on the line, providing context to understand the Mayo Clinic report.
Again, Dr. Kogan’s (edited) comments:
“We’ve never seen so many young, super sick patients in the hospital before. I’d never felt like we were going to run out of respiratory equipment, and there it was, happening in front of us.”
“Every patient here, it being a small community in a small hospital, is someone’s best friend, someone’s friend’s father, someone’s grandmother. We know these people. So every death hits us personally.”
Dr. Kogan’s personal reaction to what she experiences at our hospital is to the point:
“Risking my life coming to work is not what I signed up for. If the public is burnt out from hearing about COVID and wearing masks and just done talking about it, imagine how we feel when we have to continue to risk our lives because you got tired of it, Vermonter. Get vaccinated. It’s going to save your life, lives of your loved ones. Just do it.”
I was skeptical about some vaccines during the early 1980’s when I was raising my older son, Sascha. And I’ve had some side effects from the Covid vaccines and boosters. But I’ve come to the view that, in this public health crisis, we need to think of the common good and note the indisputable positive impact of the Covid vaccines – in improving our odds and relieving the otherwise even more devastating impact of this pandemic.
And we need to think, going into the new year, about how crucial our health care workers are to our community, our children, our elders and our own future health and happiness. We must do what we can to appreciate these people – and protect them, too, as they risk their lives to help us get through this.
Erica Heilman’s many fine radio reports and podcasts are available at https://rumblestripvermont.com and www.vpr.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.