Editor’s note: Jay is reflecting on experiences from the last 14 months. He has described how, early in the pandemic, he and his wife, Bess, took a Sunday drive that ended up destroying his low-slung Mini Cooper. After more than a year without a car, teaching online and working to prepare his next film, he found himself needing transportation.
Before digging back into my pandemic tale, I want to note how the fabulous recent July 4th Peacham tractor parade outdid itself. Seventy-one tractors participated. A couple of riding mowers and go-karts led the procession, heading west from the center of town, up the all-dirt Mack Mountain Road. They were followed by Peacham’s cool fire and rescue vehicles, driven by the volunteers who perform heroic service to the town.
Then, the action began. A few ancient Farmalls, Massey Fergusons and old Ford tractors clattered up the hill, driven by a mix of farmers and tractor hobbyists. Each machine had a sign on the front, announcing the make, model and owner.
A few more tractors passed – and that was it. It seemed nice – but short. Hey, it’s a small town and a fun gathering – we could always check out the Peacham blacksmith shop and farmers market and say hi to friends and neighbors we hadn’t laid eyes on for a long time.
Then, another tractor caught my eye, a straggler I thought, as it turned up the Mack Mountain Road. Then another tractor appeared and then a whole fleet of tractors was in motion. They just kept coming, tractor after tractor, for what must have been 20 minutes.
The day was won by an impressive flotilla of sturdy green John Deeres – there must have been 40 of them. The Kempton and Roy/Obrien dynasties were well represented. Several folks remarked how Catherine Roy looked regal in the drivers seat of her spiffy John Deere and her husband Bruce drove the biggest machine in the parade, a twin-tired monster Deere that looked like it could re-route the Connecticut River, need be.
A longtime Peacham resident remarked, “the more tractors, the fewer farms,” noting the recent loss of local dairy operations, some going back to the 1770s. This sobering realization gave the Peacham parade an emotional impact. The presence of younger people – including young women – driving tractors should be a sign of hope. But it may be better read as a call to action, given how essential – and endangered - our farms are.
Our farms represent the roots, culture, economy and generational continuity of our small towns. When they’re gone, they won’t be easy to bring back.
A new local generation appears to be gaining strength in the diversified production of wool, lamb, beef, vegetables and my seasonal favorite – strawberries. But dairy farms are important, too – just witness the prominence of the Northeast Kingdom’s Jasper Hill Farm cheeses, Butterworks Farm yogurt, Artesano handmade ice cream, and Cabot Cheese, sold all over the country. We need to keep local agriculture alive and strong enough to support the people who work long hours for modest wages – to keep them going.
The Peacham tractor parade served as a potent reminder – of the vitality and importance of farming to our towns. What can we do to innovate – and help?
So, getting back to my story of navigating the pandemic, I spent much of my time researching, writing and teaching about early Vermont history. I didn’t have a car and that was fine – I didn’t have anywhere to go. But, as May turned toward June and restrictions were loosening, I suddenly found myself needing wheels.
I looked around and used cars were suddenly more expensive than before the pandemic. In the back of my mind, I’d been thinking about electric cars. But at the lower price ranges they offered only 100-120 miles on a full charge. With less in cold weather. I thought about it – but figured I’d go crazy, having to find charging stations every time I had to go any farther than Montpelier.
I imagined myself stranded at night and out of juice during mud season. When that happened in my gas powered Plymouth Valiants, I just made my way through the mud and cold and slept in the closest barn till the next morning, when the farmer tapped some gas from his pump to get me going. There’s no extension car long enough to bail me out with an electric car. And my friends at Triple A don’t yet have a super-charger they can drive around to people needing kilowatts.
I looked around and found a used Mini-Cooper with 50,000 miles and figured I’d get through the next couple of years and, maybe then, an electric car would make sense. I asked the dealer to hold it long enough for me to take a look.
Has your computer gotten smarter in some areas and dumber in others? Mine has. It’s out-to-lunch when it comes to remembering people I type regularly into my email address bar. It used to pop up names after I typed one or two letters. Now I have to hunt and dig into old emails to get regular addresses. It’s frustrating.
But when I even fleetingly think about a product I might need, the computer reads my mind instantly and starts throwing options at me. It’s annoying – the computer reads my mind, noting every keystroke – and then goes crazy, trying to sell me what it thinks I need.
So, once my computer figured out I was looking for a car, it showered me with options – including a special end-of-the product year deal on Chevy Bolt all-electric cars – with a $13,500 instant rebate. I started looking into it.
To be continued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.