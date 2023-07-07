Jay Craven: Treat Williams

Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actor Treat Williams sadly died recently in a motorcycle accident near Manchester, Vermont. Williams loved the state and had considered it his primary residence for more than 30 years.
Williams also had a link to the Northeast Kingdom. During the summer of 1992, as we were preparing the production of our pivotal feature film, “Where the Rivers Flow North,” based on Howard Frank Mosher’s gritty novel, I received a phone call from the actor.
“I hear you’re making a Vermont movie and that Michael J. Fox is on board.”
“We are making a movie,” I said, “and Michael will play the part of a Boston power company executive. At least that’s the plan. There are still a number of details to work out.”
“Count me in,” Treat said. “If there’s a part for me, I’ll be there. I’ll work for free.”
I knew Treat from his larger-than-life starring role as Berger in Milos Forman’s 1979 counter-cultural hit film, “Hair,” which was based on the Broadway mega-hit musical. And I thought he was fabulous as corrupt cop, Daniel Ciello, in Sidney Lumet’s 1981 Academy Award – nominated film, “Prince of the City.” He dug in deep – making his character nuanced, powerful, and deeply human. I gladly accepted Treat’s offer to make the trip to Lyndonville to play the slippery, fast-talking fight manager of “The Champ,” the muscly fight circuit palooka played by Rusty DeWees.
Treat arrived on one of the most ambitious days of our film shoot. Vermont-raised production designer, David Wasco, had magically transformed the midway of the Caledonia County Fairgrounds into a precise country fair replica from the late 1920s, complete with a notorious “tent show” and fully operational “chain fight” – where local men of all ages signed up and paid five bucks to take on DeWees’ traveling brute.
Treat first appears, grabbing cash from local suckers who want a chance in the ring. We next see him in a side tent, lathering up his sturdy fighter for the championship match. The idea was that Rusty’s Champ had already dispatched a dozen contenders and was now planning to take on the lone survivor - Rip Torn’s rough-hewn hook-handed logger, Noel Lord.
Once in the ring, the two fighters are linked to one another by a heavy logging chain. They can’t escape. Each strains mightily to gain domination. Once they gain control, they drag, shove or pull their opponent around the entire ring, slamming them into each of the four posts.
In our film., Champ roughs up Lord pretty badly, trips him to the ground, and goes in hard for the winning move. The filming got rough. Rip refused to take the stunt coordinator’s advice and play it safe – and he ended up with a bloody two-inch gash on the inside of his bottom lip. Rip beamed, proud of his war wound.
Treat dances around the ring, shouting commands to his fighter and urging his every aggressive move. Then steely Noel Lord rebounds from near defeat, slides his hook through the thick chain links and smashes Rusty into each corner of the ring. We see every detail of the fight manager’s frenzy, anguish, and defeat.
A few minutes later, as he shells out the winner’s cash to Lord, the manager begs the old logger to go on the road, as an additional attraction for bloodthirsty fans. Victorious and now satisfied, Lord nods slightly, takes the cash, and walks off.
Howard Mosher’s frontier and outlaw themes came fully to life in this tense sequence. Treat Williams was perfect for the part of the fight manager – and he gave it all he had. We spent some time in his trailer before we shot the scene. Treat shared with me his deep love of Vermont and his pride at being the direct descendant and namesake of Treat Paine, one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence.
We kept in touch and met a few times after that day at the Lyndonville fairgrounds. And Treat’s agent called us as we prepared to shoot my most recent film, “Lost Nation” that will tour Vermont next summer. The picture is set in Vermont during the 1770s and 80s – and it tells the story of pioneering poet, Lucy Terry Prince, and rebel champion and instigator, Ethan Allen.
“Treat wants in,” his agent said. “A film that tells Vermont’s origin story – he wants to be involved.”
We thought he’d be great as Vermont’s first governor, Thomas Chittenden – but we couldn’t make it happen. Treat’s schedule simply didn’t match ours. I was very sorry not to be able to include him - and appreciated his generous support, after all these years.
Treat Williams will be missed.
