I’ve been watching documentary films, recently, and several stand out to me, for how they respond to pressing issues that I hope will be advanced as the result of our coming election.
Several of the films treat crucial aspects of natural science. Peter Nelson’s visually stunning film, “The Pollinators” digs deep into the world of bees and their importance to our food supply. We take bees for granted – but one out of every three bites of food we eat, the growth of fruits, nuts and vegetables, would be impossible without pollination from bees.
Nelson shows how tens of billions of bees are transported in huge tractor-trailer trucks, back and forth from one end of the United States to the other, in a unique annual migration that’s indispensible to the feeding of America.
Think about almonds, alone. Thirty-one billion bees pollinate more than ninety million California almond trees. These bees are hauled to the farms and fields where these crops are produced. When their work is done, they move on to blueberries in the Carolinas, New Jersey and Maine, then apples in the Pacific Northwest, New York and New England, cranberries in Massachusetts and Wisconsin – and more.
Commercial beekeepers bring their miniature flying livestock in these trucks to the farmers and growers who count on the insects to help create a robust and healthy harvest – and also the seeds for next year’s crops.
But bees are at serious risk from pesticides, viruses, poor nutrition and habitat loss due to development and climate change. The fact that agriculture has been centralized into large factory farms also hurts – there is less forage for bees which limits their ability to gather nectar and make honey. During the last fifteen years, the nation’s beekeepers have lost as much as sixty percent or more of their bees every year.
The threat of bee colony collapse was publicized a few years ago – and I know I paused to think what might mean. Watching Peter Nelson’s film reminded me of how much we depend on these fabulous tiny creatures – and how one issue lurks just below the surface. Local agriculture, with its diverse and smaller scale food production, makes a lot of sense and can create less dependence on huge distant farms that require these massive infusions of hard-working bees.
Another film I saw recently, Scott Ressler’s “The Last Ice,” travels up to the Arctic Circle to see how Inuit people are challenged by climate change. Temperatures are rising faster in the far north than any other part of the planet. Dependent on year-round hunting, dozens of hunters and animals like polar bears fall through the thinning ice each year. Ressler’s film captures the extraordinary beauty of the arctic – and it reveals a rich, distinctive and complex culture that faces serious challenges.
Alex Gibney’s new documentary, “Totally Under Control” digs into the current pandemic, to sort out the science from the politics. Gibney raced to get the film into release before the election, hoping to get voters to reflect on how public policy influenced the course pandemic both in the U.S. and abroad.
A media post-script. Elections used to be called “silly season” when anything could happen. That’s never been more true – but it makes sense to get a laugh out of it once in a while. Rubber bodied Jim Carrey is rising to the occasion of multi-layered satire in his impersonation of a down-home Joe Biden, for Saturday Night Live. Carrey’s Biden promised every audience member a warm glass of milk and a blanket and he ended last week’s opening sketch by putting on a red sweater, as he morphed from Biden into Mr. Rogers.
I’ve gotten a bit tired of Alec Baldwin’s glowering take on President Trump. But I find Sarah Cooper’s online lip-synching send-ups to be quite funny. She appeared in a cameo bit during the Democratic convention and has selected several real-life Trump moments, discussing his intelligence test, his advocacy for bleach as an antidote to Covid and, this week, his conversation with 60 Minutes veteran, Leslie Stahl.
“The Pollinators” and “The Last Ice” will stream as part of the Billings Farm and Museum’s Woodstock Film Series (https://billingsfarm.org/filmseries/). “Totally Under Control” streams on Netflix.
