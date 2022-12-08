Jay Craven: What’s Funny Part 2

This holiday time of year reminds me of the local teen comedy troupe I organized and directed from 1992 to about 2017. We performed at First Night during those many years and even made treks across the state on a couple of them, performing at St. J., Montpelier and Burlington First Nights – on the same day.
We called our troupe the Mucka Suckas for a couple of years, inspired by an out-of-control vacuum cleaner that was a key prop in a sketch we played our first season. We then took on a more respectable name, the Kingdom County Kids Comedy Theater.
We actually weren’t a teen troupe when we started – most of the actors were 10 to 12 years-old. And we didn’t intend for it to last so long, which was until we ran out of fearless and interested kids who weren’t afraid of being ridiculous and wearing outrageous costumes and wigs on stage.
I started the troupe because my older son seemed a bit gloomy, and I wondered if performing comedy might get him to laugh more. I’m a strong believer that kids need to laugh as much as possible. Thank God for Mad Magazine and Calvin and Hobbes.
We started our group with a workshop in my West Barnet backyard followed by a free show we performed in the picnic area by Harvey’s Lake. Donny Osman, who helped us start Circus Smirkus in 1987, came over from Barre and led workshops in Commedia del Arte, the old Italian style of street corner comedy where characters wore dramatic comedy masks and took on exaggerated walks to push their personas to extremes. Commedia characters were extremely lazy, extremely hungry, extremely amorous, extremely shy, extremely arrogant, and extremely sure of themselves – anything to get a laugh.
These broad characterizations got the ball rolling, and it was easy to take almost any story or short dramatic bit and use Commedia to make it funnier. Just imagine something as simple as coming home and wanting to eat – and being extremely hungry and having a partner who is extremely distracted and uninterested in eating. This could go in a hundred directions for building and improvising comic bits. And it gave the kids a chance to go as far as they could – to play for laughs.
Audiences like improvisation, exaggerated characters and comedians who make it up as they go along. Paula Poundstone will play St. Johnsbury on Saturday the 17th and she is this kind of comedian. She’s an inspired verbal clown and often dresses like one – sometimes pulling volunteers from the audience and starting a conversation that veers off into hysterics.
Many actors made a living in the old days by playing street corners in Europe and gathering crowds all day - and some still do. Each August, Burlington hosts a Festival of Fools where commedia-style performance doubles with magic, acrobatics, stilt walking and more. Vaudeville included this style of broad physical comedy – as did early comedy by Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton, Laurel and Hardy, the Marx Brothers, and others.
While researching one of my films, I read an old Caledonian Record from the 1920’s that described acts on stage at the old vaudeville house that sat next to the Star Theater. In one local act, Bessie the Bird Lady took the stage to perform the tweets of 26 different kinds of birds. Talk about funny. In another, a woman who had swum the English Channel demonstrated her freestyle and backstroke while standing on stage. After that, a comedy team performed slapstick centered on losing a job, not wanting to share the info with a spouse and looking for work in all the wrong places. Tickets cost a dime.
Our neighbors at Bread and Puppet have incorporated commedia into their work. I’m also reminded of funny man and Bread and Puppet ringmaster, Paul Zaloom, who manipulated dozens of everyday objects to act out bizarre, absurd, and frequently hilarious sketches in a kind of funky homemade theater meant to play as satire of contemporary politics, lifestyles, and characters. His dozens of odd objects, that you could find in a dollar store, were technically puppets. He took nothing seriously.
Shakespeare and Moliere were inspired by Commedia del Arte – the form became so popular it also started to gain currency as a popular vehicle for political protest, since it was easy to use these broad strokes to make fun of politicians, the clergy, police – anyone in a position of authority who might take themselves too seriously or show hypocrisy or intolerance of street peoples’ lifestyles, lack of work, sloppy dress or anything else.
Think of Chaplin’s tramp always getting in trouble with authorities and of his funny outfit of baggy pants, tight frayed jacket, big shoes in need of repair, an old bowler hat and cane. He came across as a penniless vagrant who kept his dignity but wasn’t above getting a kid to break windows while he prowled the streets with a piece of glass in a frame on his back, looking for window repair jobs. Chaplin’s tramp was a person of the street who had nothing – and therefore nothing to lose. He would get himself in and out of trouble constantly – tweaking the nose of authority and then vanishing into a back alley.
Street corner comedians sometimes used satire of authority figures that got them arrested. Commedia was even banned under the 17th Century English Puritans. Napoleon also squelched it, during his occupation of Italy when opponents of French rule used street theater to insult and challenge the French leader. Commedia characters put on masks to disguise themselves and hurl insults at Napoleon – causing him to ban this indigenous Italian form of theater completely.
Comedy thrives on “truth in pain” – we are terrified of falling down a manhole – but when someone else does it, we laugh. A character facing an impossibly difficult and even terrifying situation – or being found out for something wrong they’ve done – these things can be funny. Lucille Ball, for one, worked these scenarios all the time.
We also laugh when logic and familiarity are replaced by things that don’t go together. Think of the Saturday Night Live sketch of airplane pilots tricking passengers by going on the intercom to tell them, for safety reasons, to all move to one side of the plane, then another. And then back again. Or the Monty Python sketch in a pet store where a salesman tries to convince a customer to buy a dead parrot – by trying to fool him into thinking it was alive. In this case, we also laugh at the customer who is gullible enough to be drawn in by this ruse. We feel superior to them – we would never do this. It’s funny.
This style of comedy was perfect for our teen troupe. The kids were so busy making their bits outrageous, they forgot about being self-conscious. Some of the standouts of those years, especially at St. J’s First Night, included Dave Baker, Erica Dreisbach, Jeff Stone, Alex Savino, Amanda Conant, Emma Desrochers, Henry DeMaio, Max and Gus Zevon-Powell, Trey Armbrister, my boys, Sascha and Jasper – and dozens of others. The troupe lasted for 25 years.
Finally feeling confident in his comic skills – and loving it, my once serious son went on to act at St. Johnsbury Academy, join his college improv comedy troupe, edit the weekly satirical college newspaper, and land an internship and then a paying job with The Onion. Today he edits films in Hollywood – comedy films. It paid off to get him laughing all those years ago.
Maybe we’ll explore this more another time – but laughing and comedy are also good for your physical and mental health. So, laugh!
Funny thing. Comedian Paula Poundstone will perform live at Fuller Hall, St. Johnsbury Academy on Saturday, December 17th. Tickets and information are available at Catamount Arts, by calling 748-2600 or online at www.kcppresents.org.
