Jay Craven: What's Funny
Jay Craven

I recently attended the Catamount Arts annual auction and was surprised at how funny it was. Justin Lander was the auctioneer, and I couldn’t stop laughing. He created a comic character that was the auctioneer – and just took it from there. His timing, his use of the auctioneer’s non-stop rapid-fire delivery, his rubbery voice, and his deft physical moves had me in stitches. I didn’t leave with any of the auction items, but I spent money that ended up in Catamount’s coffers - and came away happy.

