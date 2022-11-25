Jay Craven: What’s Funny

I recently attended the Catamount Arts annual auction and was surprised at how funny it was. Justin Lander was the auctioneer, and I couldn’t stop laughing. He created a comic character that was the auctioneer – and just took it from there. His timing, his use of the auctioneer’s non-stop rapid-fire delivery, his rubbery voice, and his deft physical moves had me in stitches. I didn’t leave with any of the auction items, but I spent money that ended up in Catamount’s coffers - and came away happy.
Justin is one-half of the Hardwick-based Modern Times Theater new vaudeville troupe that he shares with partner, Rose Friedman. He’s built like Charlie Chaplin and reminded me of the nimble tramp several times during the evening. He also brought to mind comic puppeteer Paul Zaloom, who has a longtime association with Bread and Puppet, just as Justin does.
Like Zaloom, Lander uses absurdity as a regular device, even without the advantage that Zaloom has, of using hundreds of odd props and weird objects that he manipulates into an outrageous spoken narrative. Like Zaloom, Lander also uses and distorts his voice to create funny sound effects. He also plays a musical bicycle pump.
Justin Lander’s energetic hosting of the Catamount event added substantially to the fun of the evening – and he managed to sell everything in the queue. People who didn’t buy a thing had a good time, by the sound of the laughter in the room. What better time to laugh than the start of the holiday season?
That said, comedy is different things to different people. I love Charlie Chaplin but I encounter plenty of people who reject Charlie in favor of dead pan silent comedian, Buster Keaton, who performed during the same time as Chaplin, starting more than one hundred years ago. I like Keaton, too, but for many people it’s one or the other.
The very first event staged by Catamount, back in May 1975, featured a screening of Chaplin’s late-career talking film, “Limelight” where the tramp plays an aging music hall comic who invites a similarly old clown onto the stage for a comeback show. The old colleague was Buster Keaton, and their performance together onstage is deeply funny – and affecting.
Before Woody Allen lost altitude due to his personal indiscretions, his subtle craft used verbal irony, clever timing, and the character he created from himself, of the neurotic urban schlub who was always up to his neck in largely unworkable romantic entanglements. As Allen approached seventy years old and was regularly seen on screen as an irresistible magnet for Hollywood’s most glamorous young actresses, his schtick began to run a little thin. But his earlier films, like “Annie Hall,” worked his comedy formula beautifully – and had something to say.
Allen’s audience was generally less favorable to Jim Carrey who was seen as a bit of a showoff, mugging to the audience, and going a bit nuts. I wasn’t crazy about all of Carrey’s work but I thought he was fabulous in “Dumb and Dumber,” thanks in part to his pairing with Jeff Daniels – and Carrey was also excellent in Milos Foreman’s film, “Man on the Moon,” where he knuckled down to offer a powerful and uncanny portrayal and comedian Andy Kauffman who was best known for playing Latka Gravas on the hit TV show, “Taxi,” where Danny DeVito also broke though.
Emmy-winning comedian Paula Poundstone will return to St. Johnsbury on December 17th for a performance at Fuller Hall (info at kcppresents.org) and, like Jim Carrey and Andy Kaufman, her comedy is something that is so instinctive and natural to her - that she can’t not do it. It’s just who she is.
In the case of Carrey and Kaufman, this inability to turn it off has caused personal challenges. Poundstone seems to handle it OK, although she had personal difficulties with alcohol much earlier in her career – that she has successfully overcome. Though, the last time I saw her, she was drinking 16 diet Pepsis a day. I asked her how she could do it. “It’s easy, she said, “you just drink 15 and then go for one more.”
Poundstone shows herself to be in a process of constant discovery on stage, improvising to whatever she finds in the moment. She’s quick as a cricket – and often involves audience members that give her a wealth of material that she uses for non-stop riffing, building on each new disclosure from her subject – to spin her hilarious craft in a new direction.
Poundstone started performing at open mic events in Boston, back in 1979. During the early 80’s she caught a Greyhound Bus that she rode across the country, performing stand-up in any small-town comedy clubs she could find enroute. Robin Williams caught one of her shows and urged Poundstone to move to Los Angeles – and he brought her onto an episode of Saturday Night Live that he hosted. This exposure, and Williams’ support, opened her work to new audiences and a career that continued to grow. Today, she’s probably best known for her regular appearances on NPR’s “Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me.”
The title of Poundstone’s book, “There is Nothing in this Book That I Meant to Say,” probably best characterizes the good natured high-wire act that is her comedy on stage. You never know what to expect.
Poundstone’s mentor, Robin Williams was, of course, legendary – and he also struggled with demons that both fed his work - and complicated his life. I remember very well his performance at Fuller Hall back in the early 1980’s, facilitated by his first wife, Valerie Velardi, who attended Goddard College and had continuing connections to the area. People snaked around the block, looking for tickets. Williams performed the show as a hugely appreciated benefit for the St. Johnsbury Youth Services Bureau.
That night in St. J, Williams’ fed off his manic energy – and he was hysterically funny. Although when he was heckled by a Barre man in the St. J audience and he couldn’t help but zero in and make fun of the heckler, periodically, for the rest of the show. He just couldn’t let it go.
But Williams was a major force in modern comedy, coming to light as the irrepressible Mork in the 1980’s show, “Mork and Mindy.” He inspired many comedians – and showed great character versatility in films ranging from “Dead Poets Society” to “Mrs. Doubtfire.” It was improvisational genius that broke new ground in what it is to be funny.
Comedy is complicated – we want it and need it. Especially during trying times, we need to laugh.
To be continued
