Jay Craven: When Can We Return to Our Theaters?

In a recent New York Times, I read that French protestors are occupying empty theaters and filling the streets, some of them in costumes and on stilts, to demand the re-opening of theater, dance and music venues. They simply can’t take it any longer. They want to see shows and they are sensitive to the fact that performing artists are maybe the hardest hit by the pandemic, next to health care and EMS workers on the frontlines.
And the artists want to perform.
I’m just finishing a new film and also want to avoid having it simply go online and into the ether. I proposed to one venue that we hold four socially distanced screenings – instead of one. I said I’d show up for a Q & A at each one, just to get the film projected onto a big screen. They haven’t yet replied.
How will people respond to the re-opening of our state and nation? And when will it be considered safe enough to attend a live indoor show? And under what guidelines? And when will state leaders let us know? Will audiences feel comfortable, knowing that Covid infections are very low? Will they feel better if arts venues require evidence of vaccination? Do temperature checks matter?
My wife, Bess, is planning a huge original teen musical, “Listen Up,” that she’s had to postpone for a year. Now, she’s planning to audition kids in May, rehearse them in July and tour to Vermont towns in August for outdoor shows. She’s in a quandary – will people attend the shows? And what does she need to do to keep the teens safe during her summer prep time?
I work in the room next to Bess and have never imagined that anyone could spend so much time on Zoom meetings with her staff and Vermont health officials - discussing masks, social distancing, hand sanitizer, dorm arrangement, travel contingencies, teen and staff vaccination schedules and other Covid considerations.
We are currently planning a full performance season, starting in late September, for our KCP Presents performance season, produced by Kingdom County Productions and Catamount Arts. We can’t wait! We’re excited about our line-up, which may be our best ever. We hope to announce in June. How should we approach all of this?
I assume that if people are vaccinated and infection numbers are very low, suggesting herd immunity, that folks will want to come out and participate in moments of shared community that the arts so uniquely provide. I assume that folks are hankering to attend fabulous concerts at Fuller Hall or Lyndon Institute Auditorium – and high school soccer and football games, too. But am I right?
French protestors are demanding re-opened theaters and they want government support for these venues that re-open, knowing they will be taking financial risks as they try to jump-start their seasons, regain momentum and invite audiences back, to enjoy the glow of all that happens onstage.
American public funds have been available to help cultural organizations and other businesses, as part of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and other relief efforts. Vermont Congressman Peter Welch played a leadership role to gain support for Shuttered Venue Operators funding that will start flowing soon – to closed movie theaters, performance facilities and even jazz and blues clubs. These venues, many of them teetering on the brink of bankruptcy, welcome this financial relief.
But the French protestors have a point. It’s important to help arts venues and producers survive the pandemic – but won’t they also need financial support to re-open, when their expenses balloon with costs of artist fees, production and marketing - not knowing what they can expect in ticket sales?
Our KCP Presents series will risk $300,000 next season, in order to stage a robust season of world-class performances. But many questions remain. Will the financial impacts of the pandemic cause us to lose sponsors that provide 50% of our revenue – during good times? Won’t we need more support during this recovery period?
Will audiences have the cash to spend on tickets – and will new backers emerge, recognizing that we’ll need a cushion until we return to full speed?
Might audiences still be cautious, after a year-and-a-half of cocooning? Or will people be so anxious to see their friends and neighbors that they’ve missed during all these months that they will jump at the chance to re-enter public spaces?
And, here’s another question. Will people return to our theaters because they know that the live performances they’ve seen and heard in these mystical and magical places simply can’t be experienced in any other way than by being (safely) and (happily) together?
We’ll just have to wait and see.
