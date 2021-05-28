Jay is reflecting on some experiences from the last 14 months. In his last article, he described how, anxious to escape quarantine during the first month of the Covid lockdown, he and his wife, Bess, took a Sunday drive that included a turn down a mud season dirt road where rocks tore into the oil pan of his low-riding Mini Cooper. This is his second installment of a three-part series.
We made it home during the heavy March afternoon downpour and called Triple A. As always, the tow driver responded quickly, even on a Sunday, and drove along the Bayley Hazen Road in East Ryegate, until he caught site of my stranded blue Mini.
The next morning, Mark Jefferson called from Mark’s Automotive. He tried to put a positive spin on the news but I could tell it wasn’t good. “I think the best thing may be to tow this over to the dealership in Burlington,” he said.
Mark has solved every car problem I’ve ever presented. But not this one. He might as well have taken out a bugle and played taps for my blue Mini. And I had just paid off the car loan two weeks earlier.
The Burlington dealership called to say that nothing could be done. They offered $400 for my car. I said I’d try to file an insurance claim – and was surprised when the company offered me $6,500. I took it on the spot.
The Mini dealer ran down the list of used cars they had on the lot but I decided to simply go without a car for as long as I could. Covid made travel impractical – where could I go? My teaching job, with Sarah Lawrence students, was now online and, except to drive for groceries, we were pretty much housebound. Plus, Bess had her blue Subaru Outback, with 216,000 miles on it. It might not last much longer – but it was still running.
Fast forward 14 months of Groundhog Days, where one Covid-plagued week ran into the next, with very little variation. We both stayed busy. Bess was planning her teen musical, “Listen Up,” which she had to postpone for a year, due to the pandemic. Her job became the constant calculation to determine what she could and could not do - and when.
After weekly check-ins with the Department of Health, weekly consultations with her collaborators and frantic efforts to weigh indoor vs outdoor performance scenarios, she has decided to perform nine shows – outdoors - across Vermont during this July and August. Everything has had to be re-thought from scratch.
I continued teaching and soon realized I’d have to postpone my planned spring 2021 film shoot. It will tell a story that includes Ethan Allen and the Green Mountain Boys and will be set in Vermont during the American Revolution. It’s been knocking around in my imagination since 1974, shortly after I moved to Vermont.
Back then, I landed in Passumpsic and quickly set out to become as much of a Vermonter as possible. It was May first, when Patty Oldenburg and I first arrived in an old farmhouse that leaned down a sloping hill above Joe’s Brook. We arrived late and camped out in the living room our first night but it was cold and damp. We looked everywhere but couldn’t figure out how to turn up the heat. So we just shivered till morning.
The next day, I looked around and found my way to the dirt-floored basement where a giant old Sam Daniels furnace stared me straight in the face. It took some time before I figured out that it needed wood to operate. I had never imagined this - that people could use wood to heat a whole house. But I was smart enough to figure out that if I had a wood furnace I needed wood - so I went to Peck Hardware in St. Johnsbury and bought a chainsaw.
I soon realized that wood was heavy. I cut a few right-sized pieces and put them into the back seat of our red VW van – but the car wheezed and strained under the burden of the added weight. Our next door neighbor, dairyman Dezzie Stuart, showed up, to introduce himself. Unable to hide his amusement at my predicament, Dezzie offered me the use of his red stake-paneled farm truck to haul wood. A short time later, I found myself sitting in the front seat of the truck.
“One piece of advice,” Dezzie said, as I sat in the cab, about to head off in the woods.
“I’ve driven a stick shift – that’s not a problem,” I said. “I learned how to drive on a ’37 Dodge pick up. It’s not as big and heavy as this, but it’s a truck.”
“I figured you’d know how to drive a truck or you would’ve said something,” Dezzie said. “My advice is to cut dead trees instead of live ones – since you plan to burn the wood right off. If you try to burn green wood, it won’t heat, it will be hard to get going and once it does get going, it could start a chimney fire and burn down your house.”
“Good advice,” I said. “Thanks.”
Then I drove off into the woods. What happened next was unexpected.
To Be Continued
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.