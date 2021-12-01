Jazz Trio To Perform Charlie Brown Christmas At York St. Meeting House

Enjoy a Charlie Brown Christmas at the York Street Meeting House in Lyndon on Saturday, Dec. 4, as the Heather Pierson Jazz Trio presents its interpretations of the work of the late great jazz pianist and composer Vince Guaraldi. The concert begins at 7 p.m.
A Charlie Brown Christmas was originally telecast in December 1965 and was an instant hit with audiences who connected with Peanuts creator Charles M. Schultz’s cast of characters – especially with its rounded-headed hero Charlie Brown, his woefully scrawny Christmas tree, and his typewriter-wielding dog Snoopy. Nearly given the ax by CBS studios at the time of its release, this beloved holiday classic resonates with both children and adults of every generation. Over 50 years on, it still holds up as one of the most endearing Christmas tales ever told, and the story of commercialism run rampant echoes clearly to this day.
The musical score for A Charlie Brown Christmas, composed by the late Guaraldi, is just as poignant and touching as the story and includes the hugely popular hit “Linus and Lucy.” His gentle jazz riffs established musical trademarks that, to this day, still prompt smiles of recognition. The Heather Pierson Jazz Trio will perform the entirety of the Charlie Brown Christmas album as recorded by the Vince Guaraldi Trio, as well as other Guaraldi compositions.
Based in Conway, N.H., The Heather Pierson Jazz Trio also performs a rich variety of Heather’s originals, jazz and blues standards, and unique re-workings of familiar American music. Heather is a pianist, singer/songwriter, and performer known for her bell tone vocals and equal parts New Orleans-Oscar-Brubeck jazz piano leanings.
The show is supported in part by a grant from the Vermont Arts Council & the National Endowment for the Arts.
Admission only to people who have been vaccinated. Masks also must be worn.
The Meeting House is handicap accessible and is located at 153 York St.
