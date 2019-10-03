Jeanette Fournier Fine Art’s 5th Annual Open Studio Takes Place Oct. 12-13

Local watercolorist Jeanette Fournier’s work is often described as “a brush with nature,” a love of which she’s had since childhood. In fact, Fournier was often found filling her hope chest with rocks, seashells, and bird nests instead of more practical items for her grown-up life. This practice attracted the nickname “hopeless chest” from her mother.
Along with her outdoor explorations, a paintbrush was not far from hand. Fournier’s parents encouraged art as a hobby, but advised her to pursue a more practical career. While attending college for a business degree, Fournier would dream of taking classes at the New Hampshire Institute of Arts just down the road. Her high school art teacher had recognized an untapped talent and encouraged it as a career, but Fournier brushed painting to the back burner, working occasionally on commission while maintaining a full time job.
Priorities shifted two decades later when she was married and living in northern Vermont, Fournier’s brother was called to serve in Iraq. Being the primary caregiver for two of their elderly relatives, Fournier decided to fill his vacant position.
“My husband and I quit our jobs, sold our house, and moved back to the North Country,” she explained. “When we moved back, I decided that the time was right to work at my artwork full time.”
She decided to work a part-time job for a few years while she developed her studio business. “I did that part-time job maybe two years,” she laughed.
Despite having no formal training, Fournier’s art took off. Her life-like portraitures of animals and birds have a captivating, illustrative style and bold color palettes that draw the viewer in.
“I think it’s important that if people see my artwork they’ll be reminded of what’s out there that we share the world with. All of these creatures are an important part of the nature cycle.”
Fournier’s buyers are captivated by her realistic depictions of animals they don’t usually come across.
“Oftentimes they’ll comment, ‘I just saw a bear!’ or ‘I just saw a moose today and have never seen one before,’” and then pick out a painting to remind them of that wonderful experience.
Conservation is a cause that’s very close to heart for Fournier. Each year, she donates 10 percent of sales from her open studio to a different conservation effort, this year’s recipient being the Ammonoosuc Chapter of N.H. Audubon Society.
The open studio, slated for Columbus Day weekend on Union Street in Littleton, Oct. 12 and 13 from 12 to 4 p.m., will feature original watercolor on paper artwork, along with a few new offerings.
Fournier is a member of the Copley Society of Art in Boston, the Society of Animal Artists, and the Vermont and New England Watercolor Societies. She is the recipient of this year’s Annual Green Mountain Watercolor Exhibition’s William Brauer Memorial Award, a 2019 Award of Merit from the Copley Society of Art, was a finalist in the Wildlife/Animal category of The Artists Magazine annual competition in 2017, and the recipient of the Adirondacks National Exhibition of American Watercolors’ George Sponable Memorial Award in 2012.
To learn more about Jeanette Fournier Fine Art, visit jfournierart.com.
