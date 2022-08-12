WHITEFIELD, NH — The Weathervane Theatre will present the rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar (JCS) in alternating repertory through Sept. 4.
Based on the 1971 album, this musical depicts the final weeks of Jesus’ life on earth through the eyes of Judas. The classic score includes the songs “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” “Superstar,” “Gethsemane,” and more. JCS stars Ira Kramer as Jesus, who returns to the Weathervane stage after last appearing as Elvis Presley in Million Dollar Quartet.
JCS is Weathervane’s largest show of the season, and for the first time since the pandemic, features community members.
“I’m excited about this,” said Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini. “The foundation of a super successful season is that one show that the company, the group of folks who are tasked with putting together a cohesive 15 weeks of alternating repertory theatre, all come together and do something together. That’s this [JCS].”
The play and music are directed by Colin Keating, Weathervane’s longtime resident music director. JCS marks Keating’s first time in the director’s chair since 2019 production.
“I’ve been wanting to do JCS at Weathervane for a long time,” said Keating. “I love this show, I love the music. I love the imagery of it. I love that you can take so many different approaches to it. We have our unique view of what this story is, and will do it in a way that is simple and sincere. It is the community of people that make the story compelling.” The play features choreography by Marisa Kirby.
Performed to in-person audiences only, audiences are currently at full capacity. The theatre has an air purification system that provides heat and air conditioning. Masks are strongly encouraged, but not required unless Coös County is at a red or a high level risk for COVID-19.
Suitable for most audiences, this production does contain implied violence, suicide, and mature themes.
