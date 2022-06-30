NEWPORT — The Memphremagog Arts Collaborative (MAC) will be a showcase in July for artist Joan Sbarra, MAC’s July Artist of the Month.
Sbarra has taught at Derby Elementary School for over 30 years, and spends much of her time working at one of her other loves - pottery.
In college, Sbarra enrolled in a pottery course, and was hooked. “I fell in love the moment I touched the clay,” she said. However, once she graduated and began teaching, pottery was put on the back burner. She took some workshops over the years, but only began to pursue creating pottery a few years ago. With her husband, John, she set up a studio in the basement of their home and a kiln in their garage. “I get a lot of exercise having a kiln so far from my studio,” she said with a laugh.
Two potter’s wheels and a slab roller take up much of the space in her studio, and shelves all around are full of clay, glazes and other supplies as well as many partially completed pieces. “Joan loves her studio and loves creating there!” said MAC’s Steve Card.
Sbarra uses vegetation, fabrics and many other items to create distinctive designs. Her pieces are “happy experiments, all made in fun.” Her enthusiasm for creating is obvious. She loves to make things and to express herself through her pottery.
Joan is happy to be a member of the MAC. She believes that the store is a great addition to Newport, enjoys working there and meeting people who are interested in the arts. MAC is located at 158 Main St. in Newport.
