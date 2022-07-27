Jocelyn & Chris Bring “Pure Rock Goodness” To Levitt AMP St. Jay

Two short days after presenting the Adam Ezra Group at downtown St. Johnsbury’s Final Fridays festival, the Catamount Arts production team will haul their mobile stage back to Dog Mountain for the second Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series concert of the weekend: superstar sibling duo Jocelyn & Chris.
On Sunday, July 31st, the outrageously talented Jocelyn & Chris will bring a sound lauded by American Songwriter as “pure American rock goodness,” playing blues-inspired classic rock-infused originals reminiscent of Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, and Vermont’s own Grace Potter.
Self-described as “two analog souls hell-bent on inciting a new rock revival,” Jocelyn & Chris like their volume loud, their hair long, and their music evocative of retro-funk anthems from radio’s heyday. Their band has charted four consecutive commercial radio singles in the Billboard AAA Top 40, taken two records to #1 on Relix Jamband’s Top 30 Album Chart, and appeared on NBC’s Today Show.
Recent Harvard grads, the siblings have balanced college with live performances coast to coast and recording seven records featuring special guests including Cory Wong of Vulfpeck, Byron Isaacs of the Lumineers, Danny Louis of Gov’t Mule, and G. Love. Jocelyn & Chris released their most recent album “Favorite Ghosts” exclusively to radio prior to streaming services, defying industry convention in favor of a more organic approach.
Hosted by Catamount Arts, the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series is funded in part by the Mortimer and Mimi Levitt Foundation of Los Angeles, bringing people together through the power of free live music every Sunday at Dog Mountain through the month of August. This year, the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series also includes 7:00 shows on the final Fridays of June, July, and August, downtown on Railroad Street, as part of monthly Final Fridays events.
Dogs are welcome at Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series concerts at Dog Mountain, where food and drink vendors are available onsite, but no outdoor alcohol is permitted. Patrons are welcome to bring food. Thanks to Kingdom Trails, new switchback footpaths provide easier passage from the parking area to the concert green. Parking is also available at Fairbanks Scales on Portland Street, where patrons can board a free shuttle, courtesy of RCT, up to Dog Mountain. Visit www.catamounarts.org for more information.
The Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, proud sponsors of Levitt AMP Series nationwide, partners with towns and cities across America to activate underused public spaces through the power of free live music, creating welcoming, inclusive destinations. Presenting a broad array of music genres and cultural programming, Levitt venues and concert sites are community anchors where families, friends and neighbors of all ages and backgrounds come together. Learn more at www.levitt.org.
