Joe Samba To Play Dog Mountain
Joe Samba plays the St. Johnsbury Music Series with a 5 p.m. show July 23 at Dog Mountain.

ST. JOHNSBURY — The island-infused reggae grooves and gritty guitar rock of Joe Samba fills the air Sunday, July 23 at Dog Mountain. The 5 p.m. concert is one of 11 presented in two St. Jay locations as part of the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series.

