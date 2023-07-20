Joe Samba To Play Dog Mountain

ST. JOHNSBURY — The island-infused reggae grooves and gritty guitar rock of Joe Samba fills the air Sunday, July 23 at Dog Mountain. The 5 p.m. concert is one of 11 presented in two St. Jay locations as part of the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series.
Boasting a staggering vocal range, phenomenal guitar chops, and top-notch songwriting, Joe Samba’s blend of upbeat reggae mixed with an energetic pop edge and funk-soul fusion defies categorization. His 2019 debut album “The Wrong Impression” charted #1 on the Billboard Reggae Chart, earning him the New England Male Artist of the Year award. He recently released his full-length sophomore album “Far From Forever.”
Dogs are welcome at Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series concerts at Dog Mountain, where food and drink vendors are available onsite, but no outdoor alcohol is permitted. Patrons are welcome to bring food. Thanks to Kingdom Trails, switchback footpaths provide easier passage from the parking area to the concert green. Parking is also available at Fairbanks Scales on Portland Street, where patrons can then board a free shuttle, courtesy of RCT, up to Dog Mountain. Visit www.catamounarts.org for more information.
In addition to 5 p.m. shows every Sunday through the end of August at Dog Mountain, the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series will present free shows on July 28 (Adam Ezra Group) and August 25 (Diane DeMuth), on Railroad Street as part of Final Fridays.
The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series is supported in part by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, which partners with towns and cities across America to activate underused public spaces through the power of free live music, creating welcoming, inclusive destinations. Presenting a broad array of music genres and cultural programming, Levitt venues and concert sites are community anchors where families, friends and neighbors of all ages and backgrounds come together. Learn more at www.lev
The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series, hosted by Catamount Arts, presents the
