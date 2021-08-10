Join ACT To Get Wild About (Late Season) Wildflowers

FRANCONIA — Join the Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust (ACT) virtually on Thursday, from 6 to 7 p.m., for the next program in ACT’s Speaker Series, “Wild about Wildflowers.”
Spend an hour with special guest speaker, Lori Jean Kinsey, the executive director of Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany, N.H. The Tin Mountain Conservation Center provides educational programs for kids, adults and families that foster greater awareness and understanding of the natural environment.
During the presentation, Kinsey will share the wildflowers that bloom in late summer and early fall. The list includes some of the showiest and boldest flowers, such as cardinal flowers, gentians and goldenrods. Not only are these beautiful and vital to pollinators, but they often have unique seeds and seed dispersal techniques. The event will include a virtual tour with Lori to look at various habitats and see what’s blooming.
The program is free and open to the public, although donations are accepted. Register on the web at act-nh.org/education-events or call the office at 603-823-7777.
