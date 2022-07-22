Jontavious Willis Brings The Blues To Bethlehem July 30

BETHLEHEM, N.H. — The Colonial Theatre hosts bluesman Jontavious Willis Saturday, July 30 at 8 p.m.
Every generation or so, a young bluesman bursts onto the scene and sends a jolt through the blues community. Grammy nominee Jontavious Willis may just have that effect on people. Many fans of Willis regard him as an old soul. His style of playing the instruments and his voice touches the true soul of the music. A newspaper headline once called him a “70-year-old bluesman in a 20-year-old body.”
Hailing from Greenville, Georgia, Willis grew up singing gospel music at Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church with his grandfather. From an early age, he had the talent and passion for the music. At the age of 14, he came across a YouTube video of Muddy Waters playing “Hoochie Coochie Man” and was instantly hooked on the blues. He got his much-needed break from the living legend Taj Mahal, who described him as the “Wonderboy” and “the Wunderkind.”
In 2015, Mahal asked Willis to play on stage with him. That appearance resulted in a roaring response from the audience, and led Willis to bigger stages and broader opportunities, including an opening slot at select shows on the TajMo tour, featuring his musical mentors Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’. Tickets are available online at www.BethlehemColonial.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.