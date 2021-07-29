Juice Quenches Thirst For R&B Sunday, Aug. 1 at Dog Mtn.

ST. JOHNSBURY — No matter what the weather holds, Dog Mountain will be hot this weekend with a free live performance by steamy Boston boy band, Juice.
Blending rock, pop, R&B, and hip-hop, Juice features Ben Stevens (vocals), Christian Rose (violin, vocals), Kamau Burton (vocals, acoustic guitar), Daniel Moss (guitar), Michael Ricciardulli (guitar), Rami El-Abidin (bass), and Miles Clyatt (drums). They have played together since they met in college in 2014, and after graduating, released their first professional EP, 2018’s “Workin’ on Lovin’.”
Reflecting on touring and coming to terms with a new phase of life, Juice gathered their collective experiences into their 2019 EP, “you are simply magnificent.” The project confronts difficult and powerful emotions including loneliness, lost love, hopelessness and obsession. Following the release of “you are simply magnificent,” Juice spent the remainder of 2019 living together as roommates in Queens, New York. Their upcoming single “DiCaprio (Love Me All theTime)” and accompanying video is authentic to that experience. The single features hooks and verses from five of the band members and gathers inspiration from late ‘90s and early 2000’s pop and hip-hop.
The show begins at 5 p.m. and dogs are of course welcome. Parking is available on-site, including handicapped spaces, and carpooling is encouraged. Bar service will be provided by Kingdom Taproom and food served by Calex and Genuine Jamaican. Picnicking is welcome, but absolutely no outside alcohol is permitted. Patrons are encouraged to comply with evolving CDC COVID-safety guidelines.
The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series is supported in part by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a private foundation that partners with towns and cities across America to activate underused public spaces, creating thriving destinations where people of all ages and backgrounds come together through the power of free, live music.
For more information about Catamount summer programing, including the full Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury line-up, visit catamountarts.org.
