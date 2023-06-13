Juneteenth, Fathers Day Highlight New Exhibit At Old Stone House Museum

One of the historic structures at Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village in Brownington. (Courtesy photo)

BROWNINGTON — The Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village opens a Juneteenth exhibit, “A Call to Serve: Vermont and Unexpected Voices from the Civil War.” on Monday, June 19. The opening will run from 1-3 p.m., and will include a partial museum open house.

