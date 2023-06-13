Juneteenth, Fathers Day Highlight New Exhibit At Old Stone House Museum

BROWNINGTON — The Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village opens a Juneteenth exhibit, “A Call to Serve: Vermont and Unexpected Voices from the Civil War.” on Monday, June 19. The opening will run from 1-3 p.m., and will include a partial museum open house.
The new exhibit will showcase a unique collection of artifacts brought together to tell a fuller narrative of Vermonters’ contributions to the preservation of the United States through their sacrifices and valor in America’s deadliest conflict. It will feature those whose stories often remain unheard; African Americans in the Civil War, Black Confederate soldiers, and more. The exhibit will also highlight local history around the raid on St. Albans, Portus Baxter, Martin Warner Davis, and Stephen Perry Jocelyn.
Fathers Day Weekend: Also in June at the Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village, the Vermont Gas & Steam Engine Association will have engines on display on Saturday and Sunday, June 17-18 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. “This free event is always a ton of fun and this year, Cars of Yesteryear will join on Saturday afternoon from 1-4 p.m.,” stated museum director Molly Veysey. “If you come on Sunday, be sure to grab a free ice cream cone to celebrate Dads everywhere. Thank you to our sponsors.”
The Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village is located just off Hinman Settler’s Road in Brownington. The museum is open through mid-October, Wednesdays through Sundays. For more information, call (802)-754-2022 or visit OldStoneHouseMuseum.org.
