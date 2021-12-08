Kat Wright, Brett Hughes, at Catamount Auction Gala, Dec. 11.

The Catamount Arts Annual Benefit Auction closes Saturday, December 11th, with a celebratory in-person Gala at the ArtPort featuring an intimate holiday concert by Kat Wright and Brett Hughes. Online bidding is still open (and free) until December 11th, but the Gala, which includes a live auction of 12 exclusive items not available online, requires tickets. Only 150 are available and going fast.
Catamount’s largest annual fundraiser (touted for most of its decades-long history as the biggest party of the year) used to take place entirely in person at the Catamount Arts Center on Eastern Avenue. The festivities probably outgrew the Arts Center years ago, and when COVID forced the entire fundraiser online last year, organizers and patrons recognized an opportunity to re-evaluate the popular event’s format.
“Everyone missed the party for sure,” says Catamount Executive Director Jody Fried. “The Auction’s always a great time. But people really liked being able to bid online. (This year) they wanted the party back, but they also wanted to keep the online bidding.”
This year’s Auction offers both: online bidding opened November 26th and will close with a party—the first Auction Gala at the Catamount ArtPort—on December 11th.
Items featured in the online auction have been generously donated by legions of local businesses, organizations, community members and patrons from within the Kingdom and beyond. They include jewelry, food, getaways, furniture, books, artwork, clothing, and gift certificates for goods and services such as spa treatments, sporting events, scotch tastings, and fine dining. So far, the hottest auction items include a hand-screened banner by Bread and Puppet, ski lessons, a five-night trailside house rental in Burke, gift certificates to Green Mountain Books and Boxcar & Caboose, a night at the Mountain View Inn, and septic service.
Most items have a Buy-It-Now option, allowing bidders the opportunity to pay a premium to secure a desired item immediately with no risk of losing it to a higher bidder. Among items that have already sold at Buy-It-Now prices are several Catamount Arts sponsorships ranging from $230 to $1000, underscoring the idea (and some would say gamble) that people in the community appreciate double-duty opportunities to support the arts. Sponsorships bought at the auction finance heating oil, electricity, EPIC Music instrument repair, website maintenance, and marquee management for Catamount while advertising the sponsors themselves, and are of course tax-deductible.
Not all items for up for bid at the Catamount Auction are available online. A selection of 12 exclusive items is available only at the live auction which will take place at the December 11 Gala at ArtPort. These items include a 4-hour private mountain bike lesson and tour for six people, getaways in Lake Morey, Cape Cod, and Tuscany, a tour and tasting at Red Barn Brewery, an EPIC Music sponsorship, a Burke Mountain season pass, a custom alpine touring package from Village Sport Shop, a pair of elegant upholstered accent chairs, maple furniture including a bench and table, and a private dance party at Whitehill Farm with entertainment by Tritium Well and beer from Whirligig Brewery.
The Catamount Arts Auction Gala will begin with check-in and cocktail hour starting at 5:30, followed by an intimate holiday concert featuring Kat Wright and Brett Hughes at 7 pm. The live auction, hosted once again by the ebullient Jamie Polli of GameShowsVT, begins at 8 pm and will feature only 12 items. Gala tickets are limited to 150 and include all beverages, food and entertainment. Refreshments will be provided by Café Sweet Basil and Catering Co. and St. Johnsbury Academy Culinary Program.
Free bidding for the online silent auction is open now through December 11th. Gala tickets are also on sale now but are not required for online bidding.
For more information about the Catamount Arts Annual Auction and Gala, including how to register for online bidding or buy tickets for the December 11th Gala at the ArtPort, call 802-748-2600 or visit www.catamountarts.org. Please be advised that admission to the Gala requires compliance with Catamount’s COVID-19 safety policy; all patrons must wear masks and present a valid ID and proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test dated within 72 hours of the event.
