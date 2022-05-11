Kata Hull Exhibit ‘Thin Ice’ Examines Climate Change

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts is featuring Kata Hull: Thin Ice, an exhibition exploring the effects of climate change by artist Kata Hull, on view in Catamount’s Rankin Gallery through June 11.
THE EXHIBITION: Hull’s 13 paintings and mixed media works on paper are part of her ongoing series exploring global warming and its consequences. Conscious that the planet is heating up, but aware of the complex political conversations that surround the issue, Hull describes her body of work as her own “personal expression of the perilous situation we’re in.” Layers of colors, marks, patterns and imagery invoke elements of earth, water, fire and air. The vertical formats suggest core samples and the stratification of incremental changes occurring over time. “Like shifts in temperature, shifts in human awareness have consequences,” the artist has said about sensuously-painted work that is both abstract and specific at the same time. “What we pay attention to matters. Everything is related, often in ways we cannot see — like it or not, we are all in this together.”
THE ARTIST: From the Boston area, Hull is a Middlebury College graduate who teaches at the School for the Museum of Fine Arts (now part of Tufts University). Past exhibitions include shows with the Cambridge Art Association, Chandler Gallery at Maud Morgan Arts, Galatea Fine Arts; the South Shore Art Center and the Bromfield Gallery. Hull and her husband live on Cape Ann, north of Boston, and she works from her studio in Somerville, Mass.
CATAMOUNT ARTS: As northern New England’s largest independent arts center, Catamount Arts hosts a diversified program that includes exhibitions of contemporary art, film screenings and live simulcasts, and performances by nationally recognized touring artists in numerous venues, including Dog Mountain and the new Catamount ArtPort at the Green Mountain Mall. The Catamount Arts Center is located at 115 Eastern Ave. in St. Johnsbury, and is home to the Fried Family and Rankin Galleries, which are open on Wednesdays-Sundays from noon-5 p.m., and by appointment. For more information, call (802) 748-2600 or visit catamountarts.org.
