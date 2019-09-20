Kate Donnelly To Hold Screening Of ‘Given Your Position’ Sept. 28 At Catamount Arts

Kate Donnelly will be screening her latest video, Given Your Position, at Catamount Arts in St. Johnsbury on Sept. 28 from 6:30-7:30 pm. Following the screening, the artist will answer questions and lead a collaborative discussion with the audience.
Given Your Position (video, 14:38m) highlights the reproduction and position of women in the role of caregiver as it considers the weight and cost of love’s labor. Teetering between humorous and devastating, this short video navigates through realms of sincerity, the absurd and surreal as it unfolds through a collection of rotating vignettes.
Kate Donnelly is Vermont artist and educator working at the intersection of feminism and care. Synthesizing documentary, conceptual, and surreal forms, she explores notions of fragmentation, constructs of happiness, ageism, and feminist consciousness through performance, installation, sound and video. With a focus on the reproduction and position of women in the role of caregiver, Donnelly uses humor as a central device to disrupt sentimental notions of the labor of love.
Donnelly received her MFA from Vermont College of Fine Arts and BFA from Rhode Island School of Design. Her exhibitions include Paadmaan Video Event in Tehran, Iran (upcoming) and AIR’s 10th Biennial in Brooklyn, N.Y. Her awards include grants from the Pollock-Krasner Foundation, Vermont Arts Council, the NEA, and the Vermont Community Foundation. Donnelly’s current endeavors include the project Single Channel, A quarterly event highlighting the history, practitioners, and genres of the moving image and time based media through collaborative viewings and discussions.
Catamount Arts is located at 115 Eastern Ave. in downtown St. Johnsbury. For more information, call (802) 748-2600 or visit www.catamountarts.org.
