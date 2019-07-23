Katie Matzell and her band will perform on the Rockin’ the Park stage in Lancaster at 7 p.m. Friday.
Katie Matzell is a soul and jazz influenced singer/songwriter from Portland, Maine. Maine Today has described Matzell as “fierce and dazzling,” and her “sweet, full, and gorgeous” vocals have been compared with everyone from Aretha Franklin to Norah Jones. Her band features a funky, atmospheric blend of guitar and electric piano backed by a rock-solid rhythm section. She released a self-titled EP in 2018 and is currently working on her first full length album.
Wood-fired Neapolitan flatbread pizza will be available for sale starting at 5:30 p.m. from Farm to Fire, of Monroe, N.H.
Rockin’ the Park takes place each Friday from July 12 through Aug. 2 in Centennial Park in Lancaster as a celebration of local music, local food, and community. Rain location is at the Lancaster Town Hall.
Rockin’ the Park is put on by Taproot Farm & Environmental Education Center, a Lancaster non-profit organization focused on healthy food, healthy environment, and healthy community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.