The KCP Presents Performing Arts Series has announced the 2023-24 season, showcasing world-class international touring acts in the Northeast Kingdom. Renowned for bringing big city entertainment to Vermont’s small towns, KCP Presents will host a philharmonic orchestra from Bulgaria, a British chorale group, Swedish folk singers, and a Quebecois circus along with premiere practitioners of American music traditions including roots, jazz, and doo-wop.
The season opens in St. Johnsbury on Wednesday, Sept. 6, with Cantrip, named for an Old Scots word for a mischievous magic spell. Border pipes, raging fiddles, thunderous guitars and rich vocal blends characterize Cantrip’s enchanting blend of world traditions ranging from funk, klezmer, metal, and swing.
Singer/songwriter Amythyst Kiah, dubbed “one of Americana’s great up-and-coming secrets,” by Rolling Stone, will play at Vermont State University-Johnson on Sunday, Sept. 30. A member of Our Native Daughters, Rhiannon Giddens’ women-of-color supergroup, Kiah combines iconoclastic alt-rock with old-time Americana.
Two iconic acoustic groups, Hawktail and legendary Swedish duo Väsen, will play in St. Johnsbury on Saturday, Oct. 28, for a genre-busting double bill of virtuoso newgrass. Representing decades of traditional music revitalized with innovations inspired by their individual and collective careers, Hawktail and Väsen are not to be missed.
On Saturday, Dec. 2, New York a cappella vocalists Naturally 7 will dazzle St. Johnsbury with their thrilling, vibrant performance. Compared to Boyz II Men and Jodeci, Naturally 7’s deep musical lineage incorporates gospel, doo-wop, barbershop, and beatboxing.
Grammy-winners Time for Three (TF3), personifying the intersecting soundscapes of modern pop, Americana, and classical, will perform a special holiday program in St. Johnsbury on Sunday, Dec. 10. Featuring holiday favorites that stand the test of time, TF3’s eclectic arrangements of beloved classics promises to delight audiences of all ages and fans of all eras.
The first KCP Presents show of 2024 will be the Sofia Philharmonic Orchestra, Wednesday, Feb. 7, in Lyndonville. Founded in 1892, the national orchestra of Bulgaria has long established itself as one of Europe’s leading cultural institutions, representative of evolving contemporary musical culture.
British vocal ensemble Voces8 will transport listeners through the musical landscape of the British Isles, Monday, March 4, in St. Johnsbury. Performing sublime renditions of beloved favorites from film, pop, classical and Celtic traditions, Voces8 celebrates diverse musical expression and the sheer joy of singing.
Jazz at the Lincoln Center’s touring initiative celebrates the Great American Songbook as interpreted by two of jazz’s brightest ascendant stars. Bria Skonberg and Benny Benack III, armed with prodigious trumpet talent and vocal charm, will be in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday, March 26, performing the likes of Ella Fitzgerald, Judy Garland, Bing Crosby, and Dean Martin.
On Wednesday, April 17, Flip Fabrique of Quebec will close out the KCP Presents 2023-24 season in Lyndonville. The Quebec-based circus company is renowned around the world for its beloved dreamlike productions, setting astonishing feats to true visual poetry.
Season and single-show tickets for KCP Presents 2023-24 shows are on sale now. Early bird discounts are available for all shows. To buy tickets or learn more, visit www.catamountarts.org or www.kcppresents.org. Alternatively, call 802-748-2600 or visit the Catamount Arts pop-up box office in the Caplan’s Building on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury.
The KCP Presents Series is produced by Catamount Arts working in association with Kingdom County Productions and supported by generous local sponsors including Passumpsic Bank, St. Johnsbury Academy, Vermont Broadcast Associates, Vermont Public, Seven Days, The Point, and Autosaver Group, with grant funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, Vermont Arts Council, and the New England Foundation for the Arts.
