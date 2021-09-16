The KCP Presents Performing Arts Series is back with an unprecedented 16-show season for 2021-22.
Featuring music, dance, theater, comedy, and acrobatics, the line-up is a celebration of live performance, bringing artists from all over the world to the Northeast Kingdom.
The 2021 half of the season includes Aoife O’Donovan, Dorrance Dance, Amythyst Kiah, Shake & Holla, Boston Brass, and Momix. The new year will bring Paula Poundstone, Baldwin and Buckley at Cambridge by the Obie-winning Elevator Service Repair Theater Company, the Polish Baltic Philharmonic Orchestra, “Queen of Soul: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin—Queen of Soul,” Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy, Peking Acrobats, Mardi Gras Mambo, The Queen’s Cartoonists, and Stile Antico.
The season opens Friday, Sept. 24 at Lyndon Institute with Grammy award-winning songwriter and musician Aoife O’Donovan, one of the most sought-after singer/songwriters of her generation. O’Donovan has released three critically-acclaimed solo albums, is co-founder of the bands “I’m With Her” and “Crooked Still,” and is the featured vocalist on The Goat Rodeo Sessions with Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer, and Chris Thile.
Tuesday, Oct. 5, also at Lyndon Institute, Dorrance Dance explores what is most thrilling, brilliant, and beautiful about tap dancing: that it is both movement and music at once. Founded in 2011 by Artistic Director and 2015 MacArthur Fellow Michelle Dorrance, the company shares the incredibly dynamic range that tap dance has to offer.
Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Amythyst Kiah will play NVU-Lyndon’s Alexander Twilight Theater on Saturday, Oct. 23. Kiah represents a glorious collision of two vastly different worlds: the iconoclastic alt-rock that first sparked her musical passion, and the roots/old-time/country music scene where she’s found breakout success in recent years, including as a member of Our Native Daughters.
On Tuesday, Nov. 2, Shake & Holla will bring Mississippi “hill country” blues and the funky, syncopated sounds of New Orleans brass to St. Johnsbury Academy’s Fuller Hall. Touring together for the first time, the Grammy-nominated and Blues Music Award-winning North Mississippi All-Stars will be joined by the legendary Rebirth Brass Band in a musical celebration of two great southern musical traditions. Two-time Grammy nominated Mississippi blues guitarist Cedric Burnside will add to the festivities.
The Boston Brass will play a holiday concert Saturday, Dec. 4 at Peacham Congregational Church. The ensemble features trumpets, French horns, trombones, and tuba, and will perform holiday classics like “The Carol of the Bells,” “White Christmas,” and “Three Dances” from the Nutcracker Suite.
Viva MOMIX Forever appears Sunday, Dec. 5 at Lyndon Institute. Transporting audiences from everyday life to a fantasy world through trademark use of magical lighting and imagery, MOMIX has thrilled fans in over 22 countries and has been featured on stage, screen and television. Artistic Director and LI graduate Moses Pendleton combines athletic dance, riveting music, outrageous costumes, inventive props and pure talent to create an entertaining multimedia experience.
The New Year brings an additional nine KCP Presents shows, beginning with two Paula Poundstone dates in January and ending with Stile Antico in April. To learn more, visit catamountarts.org or kcppresents.org.
The KCP Presents Series is produced by Catamount Arts working in association with Kingdom County Productions and supported by local sponsors with grant funding from The National Endowment for the Arts, the Vermont Arts Council and The New England Foundation for the Arts.
