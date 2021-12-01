KCP Presents Boston Brass For The Holidays In Peacham

Catamount Arts is pleased to present Boston Brass at the Peacham Congregational Church on Saturday, Dec. 4, as part of the KCP Presents performing arts series. The picturesque Peacham village venue promises to be a delightful setting for a virtuoso all-brass performance of beloved holiday classics like “The Carol of the Bells,” “White Christmas,” and selections from Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite,” as well as Astor Piazzolla’s “Verana Porteno,” and Duke Ellington’s “Caravan.” The show begins at 7 p.m.
For over three decades, Boston Brass has set to establish friendly, accessible musical experiences for audiences worldwide. The ensemble’s lively interaction and charismatic stage presence defy expectations of classical formality, delighting audiences with warmth, humor, and boisterous fun. Performing exciting classical arrangements to sizzling hot jazz standards, Boston Brass treats audiences to a rousing brand of entertainment captivating to all ages.
In over 100 performances yearly, Boston Brass woos audiences at concerts, schools, and festivals. In addition to headlining their own shows, Boston Brass collaborates with orchestras, wind ensembles, brass bands, marching bands and a variety of other ensembles. A designated Yamaha Performing Group, they have performed in 49 states and 30 countries and have conducted master classes around the world including sessions and residencies at Julliard, London’s Royal Academy of Music, and the Hong Kong Academy of Performing Arts.
Boston Brass’s vibrant holiday show includes selections from their albums “Christmas Bells are Swingin’,” and “The Stan Kenton Christmas Carols,” along with a variety of solos, combos, and fun surprises, making the seasonal show a perennial favorite among audiences.
For tickets to see Boston Brass for the Holidays on Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Peacham Congregational Church, or to learn more about upcoming KCP Presents shows, visit www.catamountarts.org, www.kcppresents.org, or telephone 802-748-2600.
In consideration of public safety, in deference to host venues, and in compliance with guidelines from local health officials, Catamount Arts and KCP Presents require all artists, attendees, staff and stage crews to adhere to a COVID safety protocol. Anyone in attendance at a KCP Presents event must wear a mask, provide a photo ID, and furnish proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test result within 72 hours of show time. The purchase of a ticket to a KCP Presents event denotes compliance with this protocol.
The KCP Presents Series is produced by Catamount Arts working in association with Kingdom County Productions and supported by generous local sponsors with grant funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Vermont Arts Council and the New England Foundation for the Arts..
