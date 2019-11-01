KCP Presents Featuring Ricky Skaggs At NVU-Lyndon

Fifteen-time Grammy winner and Country Music Hall of Famer Ricky Skaggs will play in Lyndonville, Friday night, November 15, at 7pm, as part of a thrilling KCP Presents Performing Arts Series season, produced by Catamount Arts. The legendary country-bluegrass star, who’s been inducted into no fewer than five Halls of Fame, will play at NVU-Lyndon between multiple Nashville gigs including his latest of countless Grand Ole Opry appearances.
Born in Cordell, Kentucky, in 1954, Ricky was gifted his first mandolin at the age of five after his father heard him harmonizing with his mother while playing with his toys across the room. Ricky’s local following came quickly; when the renowned Bill Monroe came to play Martha, Kentucky, the crowd wouldn’t let up until “Little Ricky Skaggs” got up to play. The revered father of bluegrass put his own mandolin around the six-year-old’s neck, adjusting the strap to fit his small frame, and just like that, Skaggs was catapulted into stardom.
In the late 1970s, Ricky turned his attention from bluegrass to country music. Though still in his 20s, the wealth of experience and talent he possessed served him well, first as a member of Emmylou Harriss’ Hot Band and later as a solo artist. In 1982, he became a member of the Grand Ole Opry, the youngest to ever be inducted at that time. Celebrated guitarist and producer Chet Atkins credited Skaggs with “single-handedly” saving country music.
As a musician, Skaggs is a brilliant traditionalist willing to mix genres, recording and touring with artists such as Bruce Hornsby and Ry Cooder. In 2015, Ry Cooder, Sharon White and Skaggs embarked upon the critically acclaimed Cooder-White-Skaggs: Songs for the Good People Tour, singing gospel, blues and country while demonstrating characteristic superior musicianship in venues including Boston’s Berklee Performance Center and Carnegie Hall in New York.
2018 saw three Hall of Fame inductions for Skaggs: the National Fiddler Hall of Fame, the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and country music’s greatest honor, the Country Music Hall of Fame. According to Skaggs, he’s “just trying to make a living,” playing the music he loves.
For tickets to see Ricky Skaggs with Kentucky Thunder on Friday, November 15th, at NVU-Lyndon, or to learn more about the KCP Presents 2019-20 season, call 802-748-2600 or visit www.catamountarts.org or www.kcppresents.org . The KCP Presents Series is produced by Catamount Arts working in association with Kingdom County Productions and supported by generous local sponsors with grant funding from The National Endowment for the Arts and the Vermont Arts Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.