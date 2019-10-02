KCP Presents Opens Season With 3 October Shows: Apollo’s Fire, Black Violin And Pink Martini

The KCP Presents Performing Arts Series opens this month with three genre-shattering music performances, a new venue, and a 14-show season. Known for bringing world-class live music, theater, and dance performances to Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom, KCP Presents has perhaps outdone themselves with what just might be their most ambitious season yet.
Back by popular demand, Apollo’s Fire, dubbed “the USA’s hottest baroque band,” by Classical Music magazine, will open KCP Presents’ 2019-20 season, Wednesday, Oct. 9 at Fuller Hall in St. Johnsbury. Sunday, Oct. 13, hip-hop string virtuosos Black Violin will kick off KCP’s Dibden Center for the Arts debut at Northern Vermont University-Johnson, followed by Oct. 21 at Fuller Hall by the legendary Pink Martini.
Apollo’s Fire dazzled classical music fans last year with “A Night at Bach’s Coffeehouse,” the very same program that sold out Carnegie Hall two nights after their St. J performance. On Oct. 9, they return to Fuller Hall with a new program: “Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, Rediscovered,” a presentation of Vivaldi’s concertos as the revolutionary acts of musical storytelling they were meant to be. From bird calls and storms, barking dogs and drunken peasants, flies and wasps, and even an exhilarating fox hunt, Apollo’s Fire brings Vivaldi’s pictorial descriptions to life.
Each concerto is preceded by a quick and polished “tour” of the sound effects to come as the story Vivaldi intended with each piece is brought to dizzying life. The virtuoso musicians of Apollo’s Fire take turns stepping into the spotlight as each concerto is led by a different soloist. The program also features dueling cellists in Vivaldi’s stormy Concerto for Two Cellos, a rousing demonstration of why conductor Jeannette Sorrell calls Vivaldi “the rock n’ roll composer of the 18th century!”
Named for the classical god of music and the sun, Apollo’s Fire was founded in 1992 by the award-winning harpsichordist and conductor Jeannette Sorrell. Sorrell envisioned an ensemble dedicated to the baroque ideal that music should evoke the various Affekts, or passions, in its listeners. Apollo’s Fire is a collection of creative artists who share Sorrell’s passion for drama and rhetoric, and together they’ve taken the music world by storm with zealous renditions that bring new meaning to the classical pieces they perform.
New to KCP Presents this year is an important partnership with NVU-Johnson’s Dibden Center for the Arts, which will host four KCP shows and mark the first time the series has shown outside the Northeast Kingdom. KCP Presents at the Dibden will open on Oct. 13 with Black Violin. In addition to 10 KCP shows in the NEK, including Ricky Skaggs, The Telling Project, and Pilobolus, KCP Presents will bring Paula Poundstone, Rubberband Dance, and Peking Acrobats to the Dibden Center at NVU-Johnson.
Season tickets to the entire KCP Presents Series, KCP in the NEK or KCP at the Dibden Center are available now by calling (802) 748-2600 or by visiting the Catamount Arts box office at 115 Eastern Ave. in St. Johnsbury, or online at www.kcppresents.org. For more information, tickets to individual shows, or to learn more about the KCP Presents 2019-20 season, visit www.catamountarts.org or www.kcppresents.org.
The KCP Presents Series is produced by Catamount Arts working in association with Kingdom County Productions and supported by local sponsors with grant funding from The National Endowment for the Arts and the Vermont Arts Council.
