KeruBo Opens Facing the Sunrise Black Performing Arts Series in NEK

ST. JOHNSBURY — Clemmons Family Farm and Catamount Arts recently announced Afro-jazz singer/songwriter KeruBo, in St. Johnsbury, as part of the Facing the Sunrise Black Performing Arts Series. The show will be March 12 at 7 p.m. at the Catamount ArtPort, located at Green Mtn. Mall.
The series aims to engage audiences with stellar performances that celebrate and teach the Black Experience with positive and uplifting messages from the Black artist community. KeruBo is the first artist in the series.
Originally from Kenya and based now near Burlington, KeruBo has performed at festivals for over two decades, blending African traditional music with influences including Brazilian samba/bossanova, jazz, and blues. KeruBo sings African folk music, Afro-pop, and Afro-jazz, ranging from traditional African laments to more modern arrangements that weave in storytelling. Her music is about healing, preserving African culture and heritage, and highlighting social issues affecting vulnerable minorities such as women and children.
The Facing the Sunrise Black Performing Arts Series is curated by Clemmons Family Farm, a leading Black-led nonprofit arts and culture organization in Vermont. Clemmons Family Farm supports a network of over 250 artists of African descent and is among the two percent of applicants to receive a prestigious National Creative Placemaking Grant from ArtPlace America. The organization is grounded in the 60-year-old legacy of Jack and Lydia Clemmons, co-owners of the 148-acre Clemmons Farm in Charlotte, in building community in Vermont around African-American and African diaspora arts and culture.
Clemmons Family Farm is partnering with Catamount Arts to promote greater racial equity in Vermont’s creative economy, collaborating to offer audiences increased access to members of Vermont’s African-American and African Diaspora Artists Network (VAAADAN). In addition to strengthening community through programming and education about African-American and African diaspora histories and culture, the collaboration will showcase the work of Vermont artists of African descent, and model how Black-led and white-led arts and culture institutions can leverage their respective resources for the benefit of all patrons.
Admission to see KeruBo is free, but tickets are required to reserve seating. Compliance with Catamount’s COVID-19 safety protocol is required of all patrons, including children. For more information about Catamount’s COVID safety protocol or to reserve free tickets, visit catamountarts.org. For more information about the Facing the Sunrise Black Performing Arts Series or Clemmons Family Farm arts and education programming, visit clemmonsfamilyfarm.org.
