KeruBo Opens ‘Facing The Sunrise’ Series At ArtPort

ST. JOHNSBURY — Afro-jazz singer/songwriter KeruBo kicks off Facing The Sunrise Black Performing Arts series with a 7 p.m. show Saturday, Sept. 10 at Catamount ArtPort. The series, now in its second season, aims to celebrate and teach the Black Experience with positive, uplifting messages.
Originally from Kenya and based now near Burlington, KeruBo has performed at festivals around the world for over two decades, blending African traditional music with influences including Brazilian samba/bossanova, jazz, and blues. KeruBo sings African folk music, Afro-pop, and Afro-jazz, ranging from traditional African laments to more modern arrangements that weave in storytelling. Her music is about healing, preserving African culture and heritage, and highlighting social issues affecting vulnerable minorities such as women and children.
The Facing the Sunrise Black Performing Arts Series is curated by Clemmons Family Farm, a nonprofit arts and culture organization in Charlotte, Vermont. Clemmons Family Farm supports a network of over 250 artists of African descent and is among the two percent of applicants to receive a National Creative Placemaking grant from ArtPlace America. The organization is grounded in the 60-year-old legacy of Jack and Lydia Clemmons, co-owners of the 148-acre farm.
Clemmons Family Farm is partnering with Catamount Arts to promote greater racial equity in Vermont’s creative economy, collaborating to offer audiences increased access to members of Vermont’s African-American and African Diaspora Artists Network (VAAADAN).
Additional shows scheduled in the Facing the Sunrise Black Performing Arts Series include Samirah Evans (Sept. 17), Mikahely (Oct. 8).
Admission to see KeruBo at 7pm on Saturday, September 10th, at Catamount ArtPort in St. Johnsbury is free, but tickets are required to reserve seating. Ticket information is at catamountarts.org.
