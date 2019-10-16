LYNDON, VERMONT — Vermont animator, illustrator and storyboard artist Kevin Harkey will be featured Oct. 29 in the Meet the Artist series at Northern Vermont University’s Lyndon campus.
The event, at 11:30 a.m. in Room 111 at Harvey Academic Center, is free for the public.
Meet the Artist provides opportunities this fall for students and the public to talk with animators, illustrators, filmmakers, graphic designers, photographers and other artists in person or online. The series is sponsored by NVU-Lyndon’s Visual Arts Department.
Harkey drew many of the characters and scenes for Walt Disney Pictures’ “Frozen” and worked on Disney’s “The Lion King,” “Tarzan” and other films.
For more information, email Barclay.Tucker@NorthernVermont.edu.
