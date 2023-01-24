Kids Course At Catamount Offers Printmaking Instruction

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts has announced a printmaking class for kids during the week of February vacation.
For children ages 10-14, the class is scheduled for Feb. 28-March 2 with instructors Kim and Bill Darling. Class times are 10-11:30 a.m.
Participants will use the medium of linoleum block printing to create designs inspired by natural forms and patterns. The group will visit the Fairbanks Museum and draw from observation to help develop ideas, and then each student will draw and carve their original design onto linoleum. Class will conclude by using a press at Gatto Nero Press on Eastern Avenue to print their blocks onto archival paper.
Instructor Kim Darling is a visual artist with studio and teaching practices rooted in observational drawing. She has studied at Alfred University, the Arts Students League of New York, and Vermont College of Fine Arts, and has led an annual printmaking trip to Italy for members of St. Johnsbury Academy’s Intaglio Society. Her work has been exhibited in the United States and Italy.
Instructor Bill Darling, co-owner with his wife of Gatto Nero Press and co-founder, also with his wife, of St. Johnsbury Academy’s Intaglio Society, is a painter, printer, sculptor, and teacher. He has created notable commissions including a 4x6’ oil painting at the World Heritage site in Shirakawa, Japan; and the life-sized basswood sculpture of Christ on the altar of St. John’s Catholic Church, in St. Johnsbury.
For registration and other information visit catamountarts.org. Registration for Printma
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.