Kingdom All Stars Featured On Podcast, YouTube

The Kingdom All Stars are now being featured on the “Rocket Shop Radio Hour” podcast and YouTube site.
The live concert and interview is now available directly through the bigheavyworld.com website or through the band’s web site at www.KingdomAllStars.com.
The June 30 performance was aired live on Burlington radio and then produced and posted to the Big Heavy World web site on Friday.
The group was invited to perform on the show due to the original music written, arranged and recorded by the All Stars at Dreamery Productions in West Barnet.
