Kingdom All Stars Featured On Podcast, YouTube
Buy Now

The Kingdom All Stars at the “Rocket Shop Radio Hour” at Big Heavy World studios in Burlington, Vt., on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Clockwise from left are Macey Mawhinney of Lyndon, Zane Mawhinney of Lyndon, Ally Morrison of Barnet, Aden Marcotte of Barnet, Jazmine Bogie of Burke, Siri Jolliffe of Barnet and Liza Morse of Danville. (Photo Courtesy of Big Heavy World)

The Kingdom All Stars are now being featured on the “Rocket Shop Radio Hour” podcast and YouTube site.

The live concert and interview is now available directly through the bigheavyworld.com website or through the band’s web site at www.KingdomAllStars.com.

The June 30 performance was aired live on Burlington radio and then produced and posted to the Big Heavy World web site on Friday.

The group was invited to perform on the show due to the original music written, arranged and recorded by the All Stars at Dreamery Productions in West Barnet.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.