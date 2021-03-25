Kingdom All Stars Go Live at Catamount’s ArtPort, April 10

Catamount Arts has announced the first general audience live performance at ArtPort in St. Johnsbury’s Green Mountain Mall. The Kingdom All Stars will celebrate ArtPort’s public debut on Saturday, April 10th.
“We’re thrilled to bring indoor live performance back to St. Johnsbury,” says Catamount Executive Director Jody Fried. “And who better to open ArtPort than everyone’s homegrown favorites, the Kingdom All Stars? It’s going to be a magical night.”
The new venue, 24, 000 square feet of multipurpose arts and entertainment space, has been host to two pilot concerts already. These invitation-only events allow the Catamount Arts team to run a couple of live trials in the new space in compliance with evolving COVID-19 guidelines. With those two 75-person shows under their belt, Catamount’s doubling the audience to 150 for Kingdom All-Stars
Response from testers at the first ArtPort concerts, featuring singer/songwriter Audrey Drake, was overwhelmingly positive and, for many, unexpectedly emotional. The shows looked quite a bit different from the live concerts most are used to: patrons sat in pods of two, four, or six in circles six feet apart, with no mingling between circles and no milling about before or after the show. Nevertheless, enthusiasm was palpable among both audience and performers, and Catamount’s production team, exhilarated by ArtPort’s triumphant debut, is eager to book more shows.
Local superstars the Kingdom All Stars are eager themselves to get back onstage after a long year of not being able to rehearse together in one space, never mind perform live. Their last performance, an online broadcast for First Night North in which they debuted three new songs, required band members to record in five separate rooms, some in literal plastic isolation bubbles, at Dreamery Productions in West Barnet.
Nevertheless, it’s been a busy year for the All Stars, who debuted original material at a breathtaking pace throughout the pandemic, including songs by Jazmine Bogie, Siri Jolliffe, Aden Marcotte, Ava Marshia, Zane Mawhinney, JD Miller, and Liza Morse. Jazmine Bogie and Siri Jolliffe were recently named semi-finalists in the prestigious International Songwriting Competition for their latest works, “Bother Me First” (Bogie) and “Daisy” (Jolliffe).
The All Stars also premiered a new video on YouTube and will have three singles available for streaming on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon and Apple Music as of March 27th. Follow the Kingdom All Stars on social media and YouTube to hear their latest hits and sneak a peek behind the scenes at their pandemic-proof production strategies.
For tickets to see the Kingdom All Stars live and in person at ArtPort St. Johnsbury on Saturday, April 10th, visit www.catamountarts.org or call 748-2600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.