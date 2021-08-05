Kingdom All Stars Make Live Return At Danville Fair

The critically acclaimed teen band Kingdom All Stars will play their first public show since the start of the pandemic at the Danville Fair on Saturday, Aug. 7 at noon on the Danville Green.
“We kept the program going during the pandemic but could only play in studios or in very controlled circumstances at the St. Johnsbury ArtPort,” said KAS director Todd Wellington. “I can’t think of a nicer place to play our first concert back than the beautiful Danville Green.”
The band, whose original music has been recently honored as semi-finalists in the global International Songwriting Competition and Unsigned Only Music Competition, is also being featured on Burlington’s “Rocket Shop Radio Hour” podcast and YouTube site.
Saturday’s concert will include a mix of rock, blues, R&B, country and new age classics along with several of the band’s original songs now being heard on Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify and YouTube in 24 different countries across the world.
The Kingdom All Stars are a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to providing a place for the most talented and hardworking young musicians in Northeastern Vermont, and to provide music in the community and to be Northeast Kingdom musical ambassadors to the whole world. Because Music Is Important.
