Ahead of Valentine’s Day, the Kingdom All Stars have released “I Still Love You” on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music.
Go online to https://kingdomallstars.hearnow.com/.
The song was written and recorded by band member and Danville High School student Liza Morse and engineered and produced by John Heartson at Dreamery Productions in West Barnet.
“I Still Love You” is the third of eight planned monthly KAS releases on digital media.
The Kingdom All Stars are a free, independent, non-profit program that operates as a working band and features talented young musicians from northeastern Vermont.
